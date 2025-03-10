ArchPoint Group Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire 50% Interest in NatureStar North America Expanding Acadian Crossing Consumer Products’ (an ArchPoint company) Portfolio of Fully Compostable Products to Include Matter® Brand Products

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArchPoint Group, Inc., the parent company of Acadian Crossing Consumer Products, LLC, is pleased to announce it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 50% equity interest in NatureStar North America, LLC, an innovative company renowned for its Matter® brand portfolio of environmentally friendly compostable and regenerative consumer products. This strategic acquisition adds the Matter® portfolio of products to Acadian Crossing’s offerings and provides Acadian Crossing with access to NatureStar North America’s cutting-edge material science innovation, research and development of globally certified biopolymers and biofiber technology, a vertically integrated supply chain, established operations, and expanded production capacity all of which significantly bolster ArchPoint’s commitment to sustainability and its ongoing efforts to meet the growing consumer demand for eco-conscious solutions.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

Brand Recognition:

Matter® is widely recognized for its high-performance products that are good for the planet. Matter® products are made from plants and, if composted properly, return natural, plant-based nutrients back into the earth as they compost in 12 months or less, producing nutrient-rich soil. Matter® products are available nationwide at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and on its website at www.makeitmatter.com. Matter® products include food storage bags and containers, plates and bowls, waste bags, hot and cold cups, straws, cutlery, and parchment paper.

Synergistic Expansion Opportunities:

This partnership formalizes a shared vision for sustainability, leveraging both organizations’ expertise, capabilities, and reach to meet rising consumer demand and set new industry standards for responsible environmentally friendly consumer products. As they integrate expertise and resources, the two companies will accelerate innovation, expand product availability, optimize supply chain, and drive meaningful change in the disposable tableware and food storage markets by scaling NatureStar North America’s plant-based biopolymer and fiber products as high-performing replacements for traditional plastic in a comprehensive brand and private label category solution. Through this transaction, NatureStar North America and the Matter® brands gain access to Acadian Crossing’s extensive distribution network, deep market insights, and category expertise. In turn, Acadian Crossing strengthens its green product portfolio, fast-tracks innovation, and expands the reach of compostable solutions across retail channels and foodservice channels.

“We are excited to announce this acquisition and strengthen our position in the growing environmentally friendly consumer products market,” said Jesse Edelman, Founder and CEO of ArchPoint. “NatureStar North America has built a strong reputation for its commitment to producing high-quality, environmentally sustainable products that cater to an increasingly eco-aware consumer base. This partnership will allow ArchPoint to further expand its product offerings while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.”

“This partnership will enable us to utilize Acadian Crossing’s expertise and unmatched distribution network to scale our operations and reach more customers who are committed to living sustainably,” said Tim Busby, Founder and CEO of NatureStar North America. “We look forward to working with Acadian Crossing to bring more innovative, eco-friendly products to market.”

About ArchPoint

ArchPoint Group, Inc. is a global consulting, branding, and sales organization that helps businesses grow through strategic solutions. With expertise in product development, supply chain and distribution, and retail execution, ArchPoint partners with retailers and brands to maximize their impact in the marketplace.

About Acadian Crossing

Acadian Crossing Consumer Products, LLC (an ArchPoint company) is product development, sourcing, and distribution company that leverages a state-of-the-art global contract manufacturing footprint and their domestic self-managed distribution infrastructure to ensure a safe, efficient, and reliable supply chain for its products. Acadian Crossing provides best-in-class innovation, flexibility, cost management, and risk mitigation in its primarily private label product strategies serving some of the largest retailers in the United States. Acadian Crossing is dedicated to delivering high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of its customers and is a leading provider of disposable tableware, food storage containers, and pet treats and accessories.

About NatureStar North America

NatureStar North America, LLC develops and manufactures a diverse portfolio of compostable products and packaging designed for shelf-ready, retail implementations. These products reduce consumers’ environmental impact without compromising quality or performance. Through its affiliated companies, NatureStar North America (i) is able to manufacture and distribute a proprietary bio-polymer resin which is food-safe, compostable and biodegradable; and (ii) has access to advanced material science and domestic manufacturing capabilities, all of which enables NatureStar North America to accelerate accessibility for innovative and sustainable production across multiple products and categories.