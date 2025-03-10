Comcast Business Highlights Technology Powering Modern Businesses in Launch of New Multichannel Brand Campaign, Taps Billy Horschel as Brand Ambassador

PHILADELPHIA & PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced the launch of a new multichannel brand campaign, titled “Powering the Engine of Modern Business,” highlighting its capabilities as a global enterprise technology partner. Debuting today, the campaign includes three TV spots depicting real-world scenarios the company has deployed for its customers. The TV spots feature cameos from Billy Horschel, golf legend Tom Watson and Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner, with narration from Josh Brolin. Comcast Business also announced a new two-year agreement with eight-time PGA TOUR event winner Billy Horschel as brand ambassador ahead of the return to his hometown tournament, THE PLAYERS® Championship.

"This new campaign reflects the evolution of the Comcast Business brand as a global technology solutions partner, demonstrating not just what could be possible, but what we’re actively doing for customers across industries today,” said Eileen Diskin, Chief Marketing Officer, Comcast Business. “And as our new Comcast Business brand ambassador, the confidence, swagger and roll-up-your-sleeves mentality Billy brings to the golf course aligns perfectly with how we approach our customers’ needs every day, and our partnership with THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA TOUR couldn’t be a better launch platform.”

The campaign’s three playfully scripted spots bring Comcast Business’ capabilities to life through a series of vignettes depicting experiences the company is making possible for customers today from small businesses to large enterprises including the PGA TOUR and THE PLAYERS Championship. Narrated by Josh Brolin, the spots demonstrate how Comcast Business helps transform companies into “seamlessly-restocking, frictionless-paying, poke-bowl-ordering, line-skipping” models of service and efficiency. Whether it’s retailers, restaurants, hotels, hospitals – or even the PGA TOUR – businesses all rely on leading connectivity and networking, advanced cybersecurity, and expert partnership. Comcast Business keeps their complex networks running like engines of modern business.

Comcast Business “Powering the Engine of Modern Business Anthem”

To celebrate the second year as a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship, the campaign includes a spot dedicated to the PGA TOUR and features cameos from Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner, golf legend Tom Watson and pro Billy Horschel. In his role as brand ambassador, Horschel, an eight-time PGA TOUR event winner and past United States President’s Cup representative, will feature the Comcast Business logo on his hat for the 2025 and 2026 PGA TOUR seasons.

The latest example of what Comcast Business makes possible for businesses is providing the technological backbone of THE PLAYERS Championship, in addition to its role as the Official Business Internet, Voice, Wi-Fi and SD-WAN Service Provider of the PGA TOUR. Comcast Business’ provides connectivity solutions at the PGA TOUR Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and at Tournament Players Club (TPC) properties around the nation, including TPC Sawgrass. Comcast Business’ connectivity powers everything from an international tournament broadcast to greenskeepers software to operate robotic mowers and automated sprinklers, further connecting the golf ecosystem through creative solutions.

Comcast Business “Powering the Engine of Modern Business PGA TOUR”

The new campaign debuts March 10 and includes TV, digital, and social media. Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P) led the creative development of the campaign.

“It’s stuff most of us take for granted,” says Jeff Goodby, Co-Chairman and CCO at GS&P. “Like having the products you want when you want them or being able to enter a stadium with a tap of your wrist. Comcast Business is the backbone of it all.”

Comcast Business “Powering the Engine of Modern Business Small Business Reliability”

Comcast Business powers businesses so they can operate seamlessly through a comprehensive portfolio of advanced, reliable, scalable technology solutions that are used by 17 of the top 20 quick-service restaurant chains, six of the top ten largest United States-based banks, dozens of sports stadiums and arenas, and hundreds more Fortune 500 companies across a wide variety of industries. For more information on how your business can benefit from Comcast Business’ connectivity solutions, visit https://business.comcast.com/.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers leading global businesses the technology solutions and forward-thinking partnership they need. With a full suite of solutions including fast, reliable connectivity, secure networking solutions and advanced cybersecurity and a range of managed service options, Comcast Business is ready to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Comcast Business has been recognized by leading analyst firms for its continued growth, innovation, and leadership, and is committed to partnering with customers to help them drive their businesses forward.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow @ComcastBusiness on social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.