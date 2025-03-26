Hai Robotics and Bowoo System Partner to Elevate Warehouse Automation for Leading Fashion Brand

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hai Robotics and Bowoo System are pleased to announce their successful partnership in implementing the advanced HaiPick System 3 for end-user **N**, a renowned outdoor fashion brand, at its distribution center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

The automated solution has been running steadily for one year, driving significant improvements in warehouse efficiency, space utilization, and order fulfillment capabilities. With the rapid growth of **N**, particularly among younger consumers, the brand faced challenges in its traditional warehouse operations, especially during peak shopping seasons.

Recognizing the urgency to enhance efficiency and meet increasing customer expectations, N selected the HaiPick system as a key enabler for seamless warehouse automation.

The HaiPick, deployed by Hai Robotics and Bowoo system, has transformed the way **N** manages inventory and processes orders. It provides high storage density, maximum space utilization, and an intelligent warehouse management system to optimize workflows.

HaiPick System 3 employs HaiPick and Fast-Transit Companion AMRs to achieve ultra-dense storage while enabling quick access to priority orders. HaiPick strategically navigates confined storage zones, reaching up to 8.7 meters high to transport inbound and outbound goods for storage and fulfillment. AMRs retrieve totes from a specialized bottom shelf of the racks and deliver them to workstations at an extreme speed of 4 meters per second for swift order processing.

“We are delighted to support **N** in enhancing warehouse flexibility through the implementation of the HaiPick system,” said Joy, General Manager of Hai Robotics Korea, “By optimizing space utilization, workforce efficiency, and management processes, we help N achieve seamless operations and improved productivity. We remain committed to innovation, pushing boundaries, and delivering greater value to our clients.”

The partnership between Hai Robotics and Bowoo System continues to drive warehouse innovation in South Korea, supporting brands like **N** in achieving greater agility and streamlined logistics operations.

