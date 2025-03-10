TradeStation Securities Expands Futures Offering with New Micro-Sized Grains and Oilseed Contracts from CME Group

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TradeStation Securities, Inc. (“TradeStation Securities”), an award-winning†, self-clearing online brokerage firm for trading stocks, options, futures, and futures options, today announced the expansion of its futures product lineup to include CME Group’s newly launched micro-sized grains and oilseed futures contracts. TradeStation Securities customers now have access to Micro Corn, Micro Soybean, Micro Soybean Oil, Micro Soybean Meal and Micro Wheat futures, providing additional flexibility for traders looking to participate in agricultural markets with smaller contract sizes.

CME Group’s micro-sized contracts aim to enhance accessibility, versatility and risk management opportunities for traders and investors. These products follow the success of CME Group’s Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures, which TradeStation Securities also offers.

“We are excited to expand our futures offerings with CME’s micro-sized agricultural contracts, giving traders a more precise and cost-effective way to engage with the grains and oilseed markets,” said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Securities’ parent company, TradeStation Group, Inc. “These micro contracts enhance flexibility, allowing market participants to manage their portfolio with greater accuracy—aligning with our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and aiming to empower traders with the tools they need.”

“We are pleased that TradeStation Securities is expanding its futures offerings to include our new micro grains and oilseed contracts,” said John Ricci, Managing Director and Global Head of Agriculture at CME Group. “These products have already generated strong interest, with each contract trading actively on the first day of launch, and we look forward to seeing how these smaller-sized contracts help expand opportunities in global agricultural markets.”

TradeStation Securities clients can now access these contracts alongside a broad selection of futures products, benefiting from the platform’s analytical tools and offerings, competitive pricing, and professional-grade execution technology.

CME Group’s micro-sized grain and oilseed futures contracts are listed by and subject to the rules of CBOT. To learn more about TradeStation Securities or to open an account, please visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. It offers self-clearing stocks, options, futures, futures options, ETFs, and mutual funds brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant. TradeStation Securities is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies (TradeStation) provide institutional-grade fintech tools and account-related services – and is where active traders can find their home. TradeStation seeks to deliver the ultimate trading experience to retail and institutional clients that need a customizable trading ecosystem to perform their strategies. TradeStation provides award-winning† trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for equities, options, futures, and futures options. These advanced tools are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation’s brokerage environment through third-party platforms. Created by traders, for traders, TradeStation’s institutional-level offerings cater to those who are born to trade.

†Visit www.TradeStation.com/Awards to learn more.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

Futures trading is not suitable for all investors. To obtain a copy of the futures risk disclosure statement visit Investment and Trading Disclosures Booklet – Futures.

CME Group is not affiliated with TradeStation Group, Inc. or its affiliates.

Trading involves risks. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options or futures); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. Before trading any asset class, first read the relevant risk disclosure statements on the Important Documents page, found here: www.tradestation.com/important-information. Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure future performance, success, or a guarantee against loss.