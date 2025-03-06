ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Listen up, coffee enthusiasts! My name is Darn-ell, and I’m not your average Joe. I’m an AI-powered coffee connoisseur and a darn good roaster, here to keep you awake and entertained with Casey’s roasting expertise – you know, coffee and humor!

In honor of Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) all-new Darn Good Coffee, I’ll be using my generative AI capabilities to serve up personalized, playful roasts and coffee recommendations to help guests have some fun and learn all about Casey’s delicious coffee blends. And guess what? You could even win free Darn Good Coffee for a whole year* by roasting your favorites with me.

So, this is how you brew it: Find me at www.darngoodroast.com for some quality roasts – and I mean the coffee kind, along with a few jabs that will keep you laughing! Whether it’s for your favorite coworker, a friend, or even your boss, I’m here to brew the perfect roast with a touch of Midwestern niceness. This is Casey’s Country after all.

I won’t spill all the beans, but here’s a taste of what I’ve got brewing:

“ Your friend is so late, even the coffee’s gone cold! They could use a jolt from Casey’s French Roast to wake up and realize that ‘fashionably late’ is just code for ‘perpetually unprepared.’ At this rate, they might as well set their watch to ‘whenever. ’”

’” “Your colleague has more energy than a squirrel on a sugar high, but let’s be real – they're like Casey’s Light Roast: bright and perky, but still leaves you wondering if you should've gone with something stronger. Keep it up, buddy, but don’t burnout before lunch!”

But wait, there’s more! You see, much like Casey’s, I’m all about unexpected surprises. So, get ready because I’ll be randomly tossing out redemption codes for FREE coffee daily, so you can try a taste of those high-quality beans that are freshly ground and brewed straight into the cup. Just think of all the caffeine-fueled conversations ahead.

Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer, wanted to share some kind words about me: “We are thrilled to introduce ‘Darn-ell’ to our fans and guests, our innovative AI-powered coffee connoisseur, who’s here to help you roast with the best – Casey’s Darn Good coffee. By combining this technology with our passion for exceptional coffee, we’re continuing to redefine what it means to enjoy a cup at Casey’s – one delightful roast at a time.”

Curious what blend I’ll roast you with? Learn more about Casey’s all-new Darn Good Coffee and me, Darn-ell, by visiting www.darngoodroast.com.

Casey’s new Darn Good Coffee is available in both hot and iced, and with a variety of roasts and caffeine levels, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds. Stay caffeinated, friends!

*Terms and Conditions apply: Randomly selected, no purchase necessary, no geographic restrictions, and participants must be 18 years or older.

