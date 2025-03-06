Sandbox VR Announces Partnership With JLG Ventures to Open Locations in New York City

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandbox VR, the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, is excited to announce a franchise deal with JLG Ventures to bring Sandbox VR locations to New York City, starting with Manhattan.

Located in the heart of New York City, Sandbox VR Manhattan is poised to redefine immersive entertainment, combining cutting-edge technology, world-class hospitality, and groundbreaking content. As demand for social gaming and virtual reality continues to surge, this premier venue will offer guests unparalleled, deeply interactive experiences that push the boundaries of what’s possible.

“ This isn’t just another venue—it’s a crown jewel in immersive entertainment,” said Carolyne Chan, President of JLG Ventures. “ New York sets the global standard for world-class experiences, and Sandbox VR Manhattan will stand at the forefront of this evolution. We’re thrilled to build on this momentum and deliver a new level of excitement and engagement to our guests.”

“ New York City has been one of the most requested locations for Sandbox VR since launching the company,” said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. “ We knew it would be crucial to find the right partners to bring our immersive virtual reality experiences to the five boroughs and we are thrilled to partner with JLG Ventures to do just that.”

Sandbox VR is creating the future of entertainment by building the world’s most immersive experiences using bleeding-edge virtual reality technology. Their patented motion-tracking system, which captures the movements of a player’s entire body, combines with high-quality haptics to provide players with unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR or other location-based VR platforms. Guests’ own bodies act as their game controllers; all they have to do is step into the virtual world and engage in the action unfolding all around them.

All Sandbox VR experiences are developed by in-house AAA gaming studios in Hong Kong and Vancouver, led by game industry veterans. The unparalleled experiences are uniquely designed for groups to play as social experiences, further setting Sandbox VR apart. Teams of up to six friends freely roam and explore virtual worlds together, while relying on each other to succeed.

Sandbox VR is operating in over 55 global locations and expanding rapidly. Its global locations welcome over 100k players monthly to experience immersive virtual reality experiences you can’t find anywhere else.

Sandbox VR’s decision to partner with JLG Ventures reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and exceptional customer experiences. With a deep understanding of the New York market and a proven track record of curating premier entertainment and hospitality brands, JLG Ventures is uniquely positioned to elevate Sandbox VR Manhattan into a marquee destination for VR enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

About Sandbox VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in more than 55 locations and attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

About JLG Ventures

JLG Ventures is a dynamic investment firm dedicated to empowering high-potential brands and introducing groundbreaking experiences to New York City. Its diverse portfolio includes Double Chicken Please (ranked #1 bar in North America in 2023 and #2 in the world in 2023, #14 in the world in 2024), Patisserie Fouquet, Raku (Soho, East Village, Midtown NYC, and Toronto), Sinsa, Unnecessary, and other leading hospitality and lifestyle establishments.

With JLG Ventures’ passion for innovation and guest experience, Sandbox VR Manhattan will continue to push the boundaries of virtual reality entertainment in one of the world’s most high-profile markets. Its state-of-the-art technology, deeply immersive gameplay, and reputation for excellence align seamlessly with JLG Ventures’ vision to deliver unforgettable, next-level experiences.