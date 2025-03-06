TCW Collaborates with Microsoft for AI-Driven Innovation in Portfolio Management Innovation Operational Efficiencies

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The TCW Group, a leading global asset management firm, announced today an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Building on the early successes of the relationship, TCW is now delivering innovative solutions for complex front office applications, including portfolio management by integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Cosmos DB and Azure AI Search.

Among the various use-cases being explored is the application of AI to streamline the analysis and management of complex investments, particularly securitized products. These instruments are characterized by extensive documentation, diverse regulations, investment exclusions, sustainability metrics, cashflow triggers, default provisions, and other intricate terms. By harnessing advanced AI technologies, TCW is developing a scalable solution that enables investment teams to efficiently identify opportunities from a broad universe of deals across jurisdictions, enhance surveillance capabilities, and meet the operational demands of these sophisticated instruments – empowering them to make informed decisions and drive both innovation and agility in portfolio management.

"We have been investing heavily in advancing our digital capabilities, and working alongside Microsoft, we will be able to further extend these advancements to focus on high-impact portfolio management use-cases," said Manish Ghayalod, Chief Technology Officer of TCW. "This collaboration represents a bold step forward in our shared vision of a future where AI drives sustainable growth in an efficient and economical manner.”

Karen Del Vescovo, Corporate Vice President, financial services at Microsoft stated, “Azure OpenAI Service empowers our customers to navigate the complex analysis of securitized instruments. Scaling an organization's ability to review extensive documentation helps surface the appropriate information and checks for blind spots, ensuring adherence to investment strategies, client guidelines, and regulatory requirements. TCW is at the forefront of the investment management space by integrating these capabilities into their products, driving innovation, and benefiting all stakeholders.”

To date, the integration between TCW and Microsoft has already demonstrated the transformative potential of AI. Following the successful collaboration between Microsoft's data scientists and AI engineers with TCW's engineers on several operational efficiencies, the team has now ventured into exploring opportunities in the investment space.

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, alternative investments, equities, and emerging markets with over half a century of investment experience. Through its ETF suite, TCW MetWest Funds and TCW Funds, TCW manages one of the largest fund complexes in the U.S. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.