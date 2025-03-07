Conexus MedStaff And Angat Buhay Introduce Partnership to Improve Community Health In Naga City, Philippines

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conexus MedStaff has announced its support for the Filipino charity Angat Buhay with a grant focussing on improving healthcare in the Philippines. Conexus is funding a project that Angat Buhay has identified to address critical health needs in communities that will benefit thousands of individuals.

The grant from Conexus will aid the recovery and rehabilitation of community healthcare services in Naga City, which were severely affected by the devastation of Tropical Storm Kristine in October 2024. Angat Buhay is replacing vital medical supplies and equipment lost to flooding in 27 barangay health centers, a vital component of the community healthcare infrastructure. Angat Buhay aims to increase the capacity of barangay health centres to deliver accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare by providing all the necessary medical equipment and training, improving the lives of families, especially in remote areas.

“Partnering with Angat Buhay allows us to contribute directly to initiatives that empower communities through enhanced healthcare access,” said Andrew Moreton, CEO of Conexus MedStaff. “We are proud to support their important relief efforts for communities impacted by environmental disasters, aligning with our vision of improving community health outcomes worldwide."

Angat Buhay’s Executive Director, Raphael Martin R. Magno, expressed gratitude for the support from Conexus, noting, “Angat Buhay is committed to improving nutrition and healthcare access for communities. Thanks to funding partners like Conexus and our group of dedicated volunteers, we know that our initiatives will improve health and wellbeing for thousands of individuals.”

About Conexus MedStaff

Conexus MedStaff is a leading healthcare recruitment, immigration and staffing agency, specializing in employing international registered nurses, international nursing students, and international medical technologists in the U.S. Committed to ethical best practices as a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and earning the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services, Conexus enhances the lives of healthcare professionals while diversifying staffing models for U.S. hospitals and medical laboratories. Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as a Fastest-Growing Company and a Largest U.S. Staffing Firm, Conexus supports the personal and professional growth of its healthcare professionals through an award-winning education program and global social responsibility programs. Learn more at www.conexusmedstaff.com.

About Angat Buhay

Angat Buhay is a non-profit organization that aims to empower Filipinos to become communities of active citizens, responding to the needs of marginalized people, by mobilizing volunteer networks.