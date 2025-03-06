Monster Jam® and Torq Tear Up Cybersecurity With New Partnership Showcasing Torq’s SOAR-Crushing Agentic AI Security Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Torq, the autonomous security operations leader, and Monster Jam®, the most approachable, family-friendly sport in the world today, today announced they’re partnering to showcase Torq’s Agentic AI solutions to customers and partners across 6 dates of Monster Jam’s nationwide stadium and arena tour. The legendary Grave Digger®, arguably Monster Jam’s most well-known truck, will be prominently featured in person at Torq’s booth at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 28-May 1.

The Torq Agentic AI multi-agent system delivers on the promise of the autonomous SOC. The system is designed to unburden today’s overwhelmed security operations teams facing an exponentially-increasing number of high-volume, low-complexity attacks. These attacks are decimating the productivity of security operations with mind-numbing busywork, creating existential organizational crises. Torq Agentic AI extends the capabilities of SOC teams by handling the majority of everyday attacks and alerts. Torq Agentic AI is part of Torq HyperSOC, the purpose-built Torq solution that harnesses the power of the AI-driven Torq Hyperautomation Platform to automate, manage, and monitor critical SOC responses at machine speed.

Monster Jam + Torq: Bigger Wheels, Bigger Threat Protection

Many cybersecurity vendors have established longstanding partnerships with Formula 1 race teams. While these vendors tackle important factions of the cybersecurity industry with impressive point solutions, Torq has its sights set on solving much bigger cybersecurity challenges, including eliminating alert fatigue, false positives, and staff burnout altogether. And the only way to crush much bigger problems is… with much bigger tires.

“Monster Jam is extremely excited to launch its first cybersecurity partnership with Torq, the boldest, most disruptive company and brand in its industry,” said Dave Muye, Vice President, Global Partnerships for Feld Entertainment, producers of Monster Jam. “Torq is blazing new trails across cybersecurity with its Autonomous SOC and Agentic AI technology, just like how Monster Jam reinvented motorsports. Working with Torq represents an innovative opportunity to deliver Torq’s compelling cybersecurity message to industry professionals around the country, not to mention the hundreds of thousands of attendees at our events. Monster Jam continues to see incredible growth across the globe, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have Torq onboard for this tour, given its own exponential growth and market traction.”

“Torq’s motto heading into 2025 is ‘All Gas, No Brakes’ and we mean it,” said Don Jeter, CMO, Torq. “And who better to partner with than Monster Jam, the world’s most adrenaline-charged motorsport. Cybersecurity is in the midst of a complete transformation, with security leaders looking towards Autonomous SOC and Agentic AI to maintain cutting edge round-the-clock security protection—with no brakes. Last year, CISOs across the globe partnered with Torq to crush their legacy SOAR solutions in favor of hyperautomation. This year, Torq is partnering with Monster Jam to crush the competition, and help security organizations finally achieve the Autonomous SOC they were promised.”

The Torq/Monster Jam tour itinerary includes access for invited cybersecurity professionals to the Monster Jam Pit Party, where they will get the opportunity to see the trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take selfies.

Announced tour dates include*:

May 3: East Rutherford, NJ, Metlife Stadium

May 17: Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium

June 7: Austin, TX, Moody Center

August 16: Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

*Schedule tentative and subject to change

Qualified cybersecurity professionals can learn more about Torq at Monster Jam at: https://torq.io/event/monster-jam-tour

About Torq

Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its agentic AI security operations solutions. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Torq’s customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefonica, Wiz, and ZoomInfo, as well as Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods, financial, hospitality, and sports apparel companies.

About Monster Jam

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.