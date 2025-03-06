Genasys and FloodMapp Partner to Deliver Dynamic Emergency Management and Flood Preparedness

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced a partnership with FloodMapp, a market leader in operational flood forecasting and intelligence solutions. The partnership combines Genasys’ all-hazards preparedness, evacuation management, and multichannel alerting platform with FloodMapp’s innovative technology to speed decision making, accelerate evacuation response times, and save lives during flood disasters.

Craig Fugate, former Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), FloodMapp strategic advisor, and Genasys board member, said, “The Genasys / FloodMapp partnership brings together two proven technologies that empower government agencies, emergency managers, and first responders to make faster, more accurate decisions before and during flood events, ultimately saving lives and protecting communities.”

Juliette Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of FloodMapp, said, “We are honored to partner with Genasys to provide emergency managers and first responders more warning time and situational awareness during severe flooding. FloodMapp is purpose built for flood forecasting that informs emergency alerts, supports evacuations, and delivers precise information to emergency managers regarding potential flood impacts on people, property, and critical infrastructure. Working together with Genasys, we are building a safer future that saves lives and reduces the effects of flooding.”

Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys, noted, “Our partnership with FloodMapp provides vital flood safety technology for our all-hazards Protective Communications platform. By enhancing flood preparedness and emergency management during hurricanes, severe storms, and other flood events, end users have greater situational awareness and first response coordination. Importantly, in California, Australia, and other fire-prone areas, the fire-flood cycle creates dangerous flood and debris flow risks, imperiling residents and neighborhoods downstream of burn-scarred areas. Implementing FloodMapp’s forecasting and real-time data with Genasys’ emergency response and multichannel alerts will save lives.”

Genasys and FloodMapp are redefining the way emergency managers prepare for and respond to floods, ensuring that every decision is backed by accurate data and clear communication. Emergency managers will now be able to view predicted flood impact areas and overlay them with pre-defined or custom evacuation zones to support informed decisions and coordinate timely, targeted evacuations. The integration of real-time flood intelligence with multichannel emergency notifications and evacuation management offers a comprehensive, user-friendly solution to ensure neighborhoods and communities receive timely alerts and accurate information before, during, and after flood hazards.

About FloodMapp

FloodMapp provides real-time flood intelligence solutions that help emergency managers, local governments, and businesses make data-driven decisions to improve flood preparedness, response, and recovery. By delivering actionable flood data, FloodMapp helps mitigate flood risk and protect communities and infrastructure. For more information, visit floodmapp.com

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices® (LRAD®), the Genasys Protect platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™”. Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 155 million people in all 50 states and in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflicts and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.