Uber Eats Partners with FreshDirect to Offer Same-Day and On-Demand Grocery Delivery

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced a major expansion of its grocery delivery offering with the addition of FreshDirect, the leading online fresh food grocer, to the Uber Eats platform in New York City. This partnership marks the first time FreshDirect’s catalog will be available for on-demand delivery on a third-party app, making it easier than ever for Uber customers to access the highest-quality fresh groceries, prepared meals, and pantry staples—all at the tap of a button.

Starting today, FreshDirect’s selection of farm-fresh produce, premium meats and seafood, dairy products, and household essentials will be available for ordering through the Uber Eats app. Uber customers in New York City will be able to shop FreshDirect’s full range of locally sourced and high-quality products with the speed and convenience of Uber’s world-class delivery network.

Bringing FreshDirect’s Unmatched Quality to Uber Eats

Since its founding in 2002, FreshDirect has been a pioneer in online grocery shopping, specializing in delivering fresh, high-quality, and locally sourced food directly to consumers. By working directly with local farmers, fishermen, growers, distillers, and food manufacturers, FreshDirect streamlines the supply chain, ensuring products reach customers faster—up to seven days fresher than traditional grocery stores.

FreshDirect will now offer delivery to Uber Eats’ extensive customer base, offering even more options for same-day delivery and further expanding its reach. By joining Uber Eats, FreshDirect enables customers to get their favorite groceries on demand through their Uber or Uber Eats apps, often in as little as one hour. Whether it’s fresh fruits and vegetables, responsibly sourced seafood, or freshly prepared meals, customers will now have access to top-tier ingredients without the wait.

“ This collaboration with Uber Eats marks a significant step forward for FreshDirect,” said Metin Hacioglu, Deputy CEO, FreshDirect. “ Our customers rely on us for the freshest, highest quality food and groceries, and now, with Uber’s technology and delivery expertise, we can offer them the same exceptional products they love—faster and more conveniently than ever.”

Expanding Grocery Access with Uber Eats

The launch of FreshDirect on Uber Eats is part of Uber’s broader commitment to expanding its grocery delivery footprint and providing consumers with more choice and flexibility in how they shop for food. Uber has rapidly grown its grocery and retail offerings, partnering with leading supermarkets, specialty food retailers, and convenience stores to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

“ We’re thrilled to welcome FreshDirect to Uber Eats,” said Hashim Amin, Uber’s Head of Grocery & Retail in North America. “ As consumer demand for fast, high-quality grocery delivery continues to grow, we are committed to partnering with the right retailers to bring people exactly what they need, when they need it. FreshDirect has long been a trusted source for top-quality groceries, and we’re excited to make their incredible selection more accessible to customers in New York and beyond.”

How It Works

Customers in New York City can shop FreshDirect on Uber Eats in just a few simple steps:

Open the Uber Eats app and navigate to the “Grocery” category. Search for FreshDirect and browse the full selection of fresh produce, meats, seafood, dairy, bakery items, prepared meals, and more. Add items to your cart, select your preferred delivery time, and place your order. Track your order in real-time as an Uber Eats delivery partner brings your FreshDirect groceries directly to your doorstep.

A Seamless Grocery Shopping Experience

By leveraging product features like scheduled, gifted or group orders, Uber Eats customers can enjoy a seamless grocery delivery experience—whether they need ingredients for dinner that night, prepared platters for hosting, last-minute essentials, or their favorite specialty items.

Additionally, Uber One members can unlock exclusive benefits, including $0 Delivery Fees† on eligible orders, making FreshDirect’s high-quality groceries even more accessible.

Taxes and fees may still apply.