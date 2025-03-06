SONIFI, a Leading Provider of Hotel Technology, Selects Ooma for Phone and Communications Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a provider of advanced communications services for businesses and consumers, today announced that SONIFI, a leading provider of hotel technology, has selected Ooma phone and communications services to offer to SONIFI customers.

SONIFI delivers Wi-Fi®, in-room entertainment and related services to more than a million rooms across 5,000 hotel properties around the world. For the first time, SONIFI is expanding into voice communications with offerings from Ooma that include:

Unified communications – a full-featured cloud-based service for front desk and back office workers with phone, videoconferencing, chat and more

– a full-featured cloud-based service for front desk and back office workers with phone, videoconferencing, chat and more SIP trunking – replacement of legacy on-premise PBX systems with voice over internet (VoIP) lines, reducing costs and complexity while preserving existing room phones

– replacement of legacy on-premise PBX systems with voice over internet (VoIP) lines, reducing costs and complexity while preserving existing room phones POTS replacement – a turnkey solution for replacing obsolescent copper-wire phone lines, also known as plain old telephone service or POTS, with reliable and secure connections for life-safety devices such as fire alarm panels and elevator phones

– a turnkey solution for replacing obsolescent copper-wire phone lines, also known as plain old telephone service or POTS, with reliable and secure connections for life-safety devices such as fire alarm panels and elevator phones Internet backup – wireless internet backup to keep hotels connected during broadband outages

– wireless internet backup to keep hotels connected during broadband outages Integration with property management systems – links to leading property management software (PMS) platforms to smoothly manage features such as wake-up calls, voice messages and room service orders

“ We picked Ooma as our telecommunications partner because of the wide range of solutions they offer and because they have more than two decades of experience in delivering high-quality services,” said Paul Johnson, SONIFI’s senior vice president of strategic accounts and internet services. “ Our customers rely on SONIFI’s expertise to deliver the best guest technology experiences. We’re proud to recommend Ooma to our customers for their telephony needs.”

“ We’re delighted to be chosen by SONIFI because we know how much hotel operators trust them to provide solutions that are both powerful and cost-effective,” said Rajesh Shah, Ooma’s director of strategic sales. “ We look forward to helping SONIFI customers migrate away from aging on-premise systems, as well as maximize efficiency in new facilities.”

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with Wi-Fi, interactive TV, streaming and in-room entertainment. Learn more at sonifi.com.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) delivers phone, messaging, video and advanced communications services that are easy to implement and provide great value. Founded in 2003, the company offers Ooma Office for small to medium-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade features designed for their needs; Ooma AirDial for any business looking to replace aging and increasingly expensive copper phone lines; Ooma 2600Hz for businesses that provide their own communications solutions built on an outsourced underlying platform; and Ooma Telo for residential consumers who value a landline experience at a more affordable price point. Ooma’s award-winning solutions power more than 1.2 million users today. Learn more at www.ooma.com in the United States or www.ooma.ca in Canada.