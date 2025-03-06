Granite Announces Caldwell Avenue Interchange Reconstruction Project on SR99 in Visalia, California

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $66 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for an infrastructure project that will enhance the Caldwell Avenue interchange located on SR99 in Visalia, California. Project funding comes from state and federal sources and will be included in Granite’s first-quarter CAP.

The project scope includes the construction of two new precast girder bridges: a two-span structure over SR99 and a single-span structure over the UPRR tracks. Additionally, 12 new retaining walls will be built, featuring cast-in-place concrete, mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) walls, and soldier pile walls with timber lagging. To further enhance accessibility, four new on/off ramps will be constructed, with traffic being controlled by new roundabouts at each set of ramps.

“Our team is committed to enhancing infrastructure and improving safety for our community and the traveling public,” said Jeff Grimm, Granite Area Manager. “This project is near another pavement rehabilitation project in Tulare that will be working on in 2025 creating synergies between the two projects.”

Approximately 216,000 cubic yards of import borrow will be used to widen the embankments for the expanded roadways on either side of the new bridges. The project also includes upgrades to drainage systems, installation of pavement delineation and roadside signage, and replacement of highway electrical items.

Construction is expected to begin in August 2025 and be completed in Q2 2027.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.