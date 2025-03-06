You.com Partners with Sustainable Ventures to Support Climate Tech Innovation with AI

PALO ALTO, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--You.com, a pioneer in AI-powered search and the maker of the leading productivity engine for enterprises, today announced a partnership with Sustainable Ventures, Europe’s leading growth partner for climate tech, to provide AI tools to over 800 climate tech startups and scaleups.

Through this partnership, Sustainable Ventures companies will receive six months of You.com Pro, featuring 20+ different AI models for research, content creation, and workflow automation with the ability to build custom AI agents for various tasks. This collaboration aims to help climate entrepreneurs scale their impact for addressing some of the planet’s most pressing challenges.

"We're proud to support the incredible work of Sustainable Ventures' companies with AI tools that accelerate their impact," said Bryan McCann, co-founder and CTO of You.com. "Our AI agents allow these startups to gather information and conduct research more efficiently using fewer overall tools, which translates into greater sustainability in their compute usage."

"At Sustainable Ventures, we're on the side of the entrepreneur," said Andrew Wordsworth, CEO of Sustainable Ventures. "The primary goal of this collaboration is to empower climate tech founders with the tools and insights they need to scale their impact. By integrating You.com’s AI capabilities into our ecosystem, we’re providing startups with a competitive edge. This partnership is about accelerating innovation and driving meaningful change in the fight against climate change."

Sustainable Ventures accelerates startup success by providing integrated access to funding, expert services, and a thriving community of peers and strategic partners - supporting founders on the journey from idea to exit.

As an entrepreneurial organization with many former founders on the team, Sustainable Ventures is committed to solving climate change and resource scarcity through commercial innovation.

The partnership launches with an in-person event in London on March 6, featuring a fireside chat with Bryan McCann. The program will demonstrate how climate tech startups can use AI to boost productivity and scale impact.

About You.com

You.com is an early pioneer in AI-powered search and the maker of the leading AI productivity engine for enterprises. You.com AI Agents maximize the productivity of knowledge workers through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem solving, content creation, and more. The company's suite of APIs and end-to-end solutions drive revenue for businesses by becoming the foundation AI agent layer for their products and services. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, You.com has raised $99 million from Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, NVIDIA, SBVA, Georgian Ventures, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, Breyer Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, DuckDuckGo and others.

About Sustainable Ventures

Sustainable Ventures is Europe’s leading growth partner for climate tech startups, helping them transform innovative solutions into market-leading businesses. Their integrated offering includes access to dedicated funding, collaborative workspaces, expert advisory services, and connections to innovative peers and strategic partners. Operating from hubs across the UK, they’ve supported 800+ climate tech startups to date - generating 7,000+ green jobs and £1.2b+ in funding. They are now expanding to build the world’s most impactful climate tech ecosystem, connecting their startup community with public sector bodies, investors, corporates and other key partners to help deploy sustainable solutions globally.