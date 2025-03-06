CrowdStrike Signs Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics to Accelerate Cybersecurity Transformation Across North America

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, bringing the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform to Arrow channel partners and customers across the U.S. and Canada. This collaboration expands CrowdStrike’s robust channel ecosystem, enabling Arrow’s channel partner base of leading resellers, CSPs, MSPs and MSSPs to drive system consolidation and help stop breaches with the world’s most advanced AI-native cybersecurity.

Arrow is committed to bringing the best cybersecurity solutions to its channel partner base serving both enterprise and mid-market customers across North America. With deep expertise in powering SIEM, cloud and cybersecurity transformation services, Arrow will leverage Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM, Falcon® Cloud Security and the broader Falcon platform, providing its channel partners with the ability to modernize security operations and address customer challenges around consolidating vendor costs and closing protection gaps between disjointed point products.

Through ArrowSphere marketplace, channel partners can seamlessly procure and deploy the Falcon platform, simplifying security management and accelerating adoption with flexible billing, streamlined licensing, and easy integration with existing IT infrastructure.

"Expanding our channel ecosystem with Arrow bolsters CrowdStrike’s partner-first strategy, equipping even more top resellers and service providers with the industry’s most advanced cybersecurity platform," said Dan Danielli, vice president, global distribution at CrowdStrike. "Together, we look forward to leveraging the power of the Falcon platform to protect organizations of all sizes across industries from evolving threats.”

"Arrow is committed to offering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions that help organizations mitigate risk and strengthen security postures," said Matt Brennan, vice president of supplier management for security and modern infrastructure at Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. “CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform provides a great option for businesses to unify their data, security and IT solutions faster, with better protection at a lower overall cost.”

"At e360, we’re committed to delivering best-in-class security solutions that help our customers navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Mike Strohl, CEO at e360, a leading enterprise IT services company and Arrow channel partner. “With CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform now available through Arrow, we can more easily integrate AI-native cybersecurity into our service offerings, helping customers strengthen their security posture."

“As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations need streamlined access to the best security solutions available,” said Mark Jones, CEO at Blacklake Security. “This collaboration between CrowdStrike and Arrow makes it easier for us to deliver the Falcon platform to our customers, helping them consolidate tools and transform cybersecurity.”

