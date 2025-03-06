Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Expands Reach of Broccolini® Baby Broccoli Through Licensing Agreement with The Nunes Company, Inc.

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), through its vegetable division Mann Packing, has entered into a licensing agreement with The Nunes Company, Inc., expanding the reach of one of the industry’s most recognized premium brands—Broccolini®—and bringing the sought-after vegetable to more retailers while maintaining the high standards consumers expect. Under this agreement, The Nunes Company will market and sell Broccolini® baby broccoli, further extending its availability while upholding the quality synonymous with Mann Packing’s reputation for fresh, premium produce.

Broccolini® baby broccoli was first introduced and exclusively trademarked by Mann Packing in 1998 and has been a category-defining product, known for its tender, slender stalks, delicate florets, and mild, slightly sweet taste with a hint of peppery freshness. Broccolini® baby broccoli is entirely edible—from stem to leaf, making it a favorite among chefs, retailers, and consumers alike. Previously available exclusively through Mann Packing, its rising demand prompted this strategic expansion, ensuring broader availability while upholding the premium quality that customers expect.

“This agreement is an important step in ensuring more consumers can experience the superior quality of Broccolini® baby broccoli,” said Sevag Zaroukian, Vice President of Operations at Mann Packing. “By partnering with The Nunes Company, we’re expanding our brand’s footprint while upholding the same high standards that have made Broccolini® a trusted name in fresh produce.”

The Nunes Company, Inc., founded in 1976, is widely recognized for its Foxy® brand, a mainstay in the fresh produce industry for nearly five decades. The addition of Broccolini® baby broccoli strengthens its portfolio of premium fresh vegetables, bringing together two well-established brands under one umbrella.

“For three generations, our family and our company have been stewards of the Foxy® brand, which was created to help introduce our produce to families throughout the United States and the world,” said Tom Nunes V, President of The Nunes Company. “Adding a trusted brand like Broccolini® to our own Foxy® label allows us to leverage the strength and reputation of both brands to bring our product to a wider audience.”

Retailers and consumers can expect to see Foxy®-branded Broccolini® baby broccoli available in stores in the coming months, further building on the collaborative relationship between Mann Packing and The Nunes Company, which began in 2024 with the sale of Fresh Leaf Farms.

