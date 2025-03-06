Magellan Aerospace Partners With Aequs Private Limited to Explore Setting Up a Sand Casting Facility in India

TORONTO & BELAGAVI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today with Aequs Private Limited (“Aequs”) to explore the development of a business plan for setting up a 50/50 jointly-owned aerospace sand casting facility situated at the Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC), in Karnataka, India.

The proposed facility aims to meet the sand casting demands in the growing aerospace industry. This increased sand-casting capacity would support both commercial and defence sectors.

Currently, India has a limited number of aerospace-qualified NADCAP sand casting facilities. This new venture aims to enhance sand casting capabilities in Southeast Asia. Magellan is currently a centre of excellence for sand castings in North America, with the ability to cast complex geometries in the industry utilizing the chemically bonded sand process. The North American facilities have expertise in utilizing innovative, leading technologies such as 3D sand printing, robotics, digital radiography, and automated differential pressure bottom pouring.

India's aerospace sector has experienced growth over the past decade, driven by government initiatives including Make in India and UDAN Scheme, growth in the private sector, and increasing air traffic. Air travel demand in India has surged, making it one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.

In 2007, Aequs and Magellan established Aerospace Processing India (API), a joint venture that was the first third party facility approved by both Airbus and Boeing in India, providing innovative surface treatment solutions not readily available in India.

In 2024, Magellan and Aequs entered a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the development of a business plan for a jointly owned facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft engines in Karnataka, India. These ventures demonstrate the foundation of the Aequs and Magellan relationship that aims to deliver effective solutions to support a global customer base.

Commenting on this newly agreed-to MOU, Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO, Aequs, said, “This proposal to explore the setting up of a sand casting facility with our long-time partner Magellan Aerospace at the Belagavi Aerospace Cluster is aligned with our commitment to offer our customers world class manufacturing processes and technologies. It will also contribute to the vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities that Aequs operates at the Cluster. Advancements in sand casting technology have made it possible to provide lightweight yet robust components made to stringent standards that the aerospace industry demands.”

Phillip Underwood, President and CEO, Magellan Aerospace, said, “With the anticipated aerospace and aviation growth, this potential new sand casting venture in India will focus on infrastructure development, cost advantages, capacity increases and strategic initiatives that are essential to realizing the sector's global potential. Magellan is committed to helping grow this commodity in India. We are ready to meet the growing needs of our castings customers with the cost-effective and quality solutions they have come to expect."

About Aequs Private Limited

Aequs (www.aequs.com) was founded in 2006 and is a diversified manufacturing platform providing vertically integrated, high precision manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and consumer industries. It runs manufacturing operations across three continents to provide supply chain efficiencies to its global customer base in multiple industry verticals. Aequs currently operates manufacturing facilities in India, France, and the United States of America.

About Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (www.magellan.aero) is a global aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced proprietary products for military and space markets, and provides engine and component repair and overhaul services worldwide. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe, and India.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. When used herein, words such as "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Corporation in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Corporation believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Corporation's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Corporation's Annual Information Form (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Corporation's forward-looking statements. The Corporation has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.