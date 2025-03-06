A new era for Chastain Park: Synovus Bank secures naming rights to Atlanta’s iconic amphitheater

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One of Atlanta’s most cherished live music venues is getting a new name, as Synovus Bank becomes the naming rights partner for Chastain Park Amphitheater—now officially known as Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

With nearly 7,000 seats under the Georgia sky, the historic outdoor venue has been a cornerstone of Atlanta’s music scene since 1944. The amphitheater has hosted iconic artists across every genre, from jazz and blues legends to today’s top touring acts like Noah Kahan, Jill Scott and Tate McRae, making it a cultural landmark for music fans across the region.

“Synovus is thrilled to announce our new partnership as the new naming rights sponsor for this well-known and adored Atlanta music venue,” said Kevin Blair, chairman, CEO and president of Synovus. “Atlanta is a vibrant hub of culture and commerce, renowned for its legendary artists, musicians and thriving businesses. With the Synovus Bank name now gracing the amphitheater at Chastain Park, we have an incredible opportunity to deepen our engagement with the Atlanta community in new and meaningful ways.”

This marks Synovus Bank’s first concert venue naming rights partnership, strengthening the company’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves. As the largest bank based in Georgia and known for its deep roots in the state, Synovus has long invested in Atlanta’s cultural and sports institutions, including partnerships with the Atlanta Braves’ double-A affiliate at Synovus Park in Columbus, Georgia, and other local organizations across the bank’s five-state footprint. Now, through live music, Synovus Bank is creating more opportunities to connect with Atlanta residents in meaningful and memorable ways.

"Chastain Park’s amphitheater is more than a venue – it’s where Atlanta comes together to create unforgettable live music memories," said Rob Scolaro, Live Nation’s senior vice president and head of venue sales. "For decades, fans have gathered here to experience the magic of live music. Partnering with Synovus Bank marks a new chapter for this beloved venue, ensuring it remains a pillar of Atlanta’s cultural landscape for years to come."

For upcoming show announcements and more details about Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, visit synovusbankampatchastainpark.com.

