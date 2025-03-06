Corning, Suniva and Heliene Announce First ‘Made in America’ Solar Module Supply Chain

CORNING, N.Y. & NORCROSS, Ga. & MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suniva, the largest and oldest U.S. manufacturer of high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon solar cells, and Heliene Inc., a leading U.S. solar PV module manufacturer, today announced a landmark deal with Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) to provide the U.S. domestic market with the only solar module made with polysilicon, wafers and cells manufactured in the United States.

Corning is supplying the wafers and, as the majority owner of Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC), sourcing HSC's hyper-pure polysilicon for the groundbreaking initiative. Both the wafers and polysilicon are made in Michigan, and the solar cells are made in Georgia, ensuring American-made solar components of the highest quality form the foundation of the module.

The new module contains a solar cell with up to 66 percent domestic content—the highest percentage on the market—offering solar developers a significant advantage through the Investment Tax Credit domestic content bonus.

“Corning is excited to leverage our advanced manufacturing expertise to deliver top-quality solar components and secure the U.S. energy supply chain,” said AB Ghosh, Corning Vice President and General Manager of Solar Technologies and Chairman and CEO of Hemlock Semiconductor.

“We are excited that this partnership brings a truly Made-in-America solution to the United States market,” said Matt Card, President of Suniva. “Together, our companies offer the only solar cell in the market that provides U.S. developers maximum ITC domestic content advantage - while building a domestic supply chain that provides for American energy independence and a strong manufacturing base.”

“This partnership is a significant milestone for the U.S. solar industry,” said Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene. “By combining our strengths, we are able to deliver not only a high-performance module but also support the domestic economy and American job creation.”

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

About Suniva, Inc.

Founded in 2007 and Headquartered in metro-Atlanta, Georgia, Suniva is the leading American manufacturer of high-efficiency crystalline silicon photovoltaic (PV) solar cells. The company is known for its high-quality products, industry-leading technology, reliability, and high-power density. For additional information on how Suniva is rebuilding America’s energy independence, visit www.suniva.com.

About Heliene Inc.

Heliene, Inc. is one of North America’s fastest-growing domestic module manufacturers serving the utility-scale, commercial, and residential markets. With an in-house logistics team and remarkably responsive support staff, Heliene delivers competitively priced, high performance solar modules precisely when and where customers need them to accelerate North America’s clean energy transition. Founded in 2010, Heliene consistently ranks as a highly bankable module manufacturer. For more information, visit www.heliene.com.