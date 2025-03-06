RMA Rebrands as Certerra, the Leader in Materials Engineering and Earth Sciences

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certerra, a leading provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection, and certification services for critical infrastructure, has rebranded from the RMA Companies. The new corporate identity unites 16 businesses that have joined together under shared values and a common purpose: helping ensure that our communities are built to last as the partner of choice in materials engineering and earth sciences. Backed by decades of local knowledge and relationships, Certerra delivers a comprehensive range of testing, inspection, certification, engineering, and quality management services.

“The name ‘Certerra’ reflects our mission to assure quality and advance innovation in critical infrastructure,” said Ed Lyon, CEO. “It is derived from certification and certainty, representing our commitment to helping our clients build with confidence. We have a partnership mentality, exemplified by same-day responsiveness to client needs and access to real-time data. It is also derived from terra, reflecting our practical expertise and unique capabilities in several disciplines of earth science. Supported by these key brand pillars, we will continue to deliver ‘Materially Better’ outcomes for our clients and the communities we serve.”

The new corporate identity, which includes the parent brand and specialty sub-brands, follows a rapid period of growth. Since 2021, Certerra has combined businesses into a platform that pairs the local knowledge and relationships from regional leaders with specialized capabilities and national scale from the broader network. Together, Certerra’s talented team of 1,800+ engineers, technicians, and scientists operate from 50+ accredited laboratory facilities across key regions in the U.S. and deliver services across a global project footprint and wide range of critical infrastructure end markets, including transportation, government, healthcare, education, energy, and water.

Certerra’s solutions drive quality assurance and create value for all infrastructure stakeholders, including:

Infrastructure Asset Owners : Certerra helps asset owners, including government agencies, municipalities, and developers, protect their investments in the built environment by ensuring asset integrity

: Certerra helps asset owners, including government agencies, municipalities, and developers, protect their investments in the built environment by ensuring asset integrity Engineering & Construction Contractors : Certerra is a trusted partner to contractors, helping them assure quality and build efficiently through a deep understanding of construction processes and materials engineering to ensure projects stay on schedule and in compliance

: Certerra is a trusted partner to contractors, helping them assure quality and build efficiently through a deep understanding of construction processes and materials engineering to ensure projects stay on schedule and in compliance Manufacturers : Certerra helps manufacturers of construction materials and building products improve performance and value through a wide range of testing, certification, and product validation processes to certify product quality and facilitate research & development

: Certerra helps manufacturers of construction materials and building products improve performance and value through a wide range of testing, certification, and product validation processes to certify product quality and facilitate research & development Design Professionals: Certerra combines practical experience with subject matter expertise to help design professionals deliver value engineering and efficient design solutions for critical infrastructure projects

“At Certerra, we believe we are ‘Materially Better’ not only because of our comprehensive capabilities across testing, inspection, and certification, but also because of our people and their dedication to their clients and communities,” said Guillaume Gau, COO. “Our people have practical experience from decades of delivering solutions for complex critical infrastructure projects. Under shared values of safety, integrity, partnership, and innovation, our team of engineers, technicians, and scientists are dedicated to client success.”

Certerra’s range of highly complementary services includes:

Construction Inspection & Testing : field and laboratory materials testing, building code compliance, inspection, and verification to assure quality throughout the construction lifecycle

: field and laboratory materials testing, building code compliance, inspection, and verification to assure quality throughout the construction lifecycle Specialized Testing : testing and certification of construction materials in 50+ accredited and highly specialized laboratories with advanced capabilities for building products, asphalt binders, polymers, modifiers, pavement preservation products, cementitious materials, and chemical admixtures

: testing and certification of construction materials in 50+ accredited and highly specialized laboratories with advanced capabilities for building products, asphalt binders, polymers, modifiers, pavement preservation products, cementitious materials, and chemical admixtures Engineering : preliminary due diligence, consultation, and value engineering across several disciplines, such as geotechnical engineering, pavement engineering, and environmental consulting

: preliminary due diligence, consultation, and value engineering across several disciplines, such as geotechnical engineering, pavement engineering, and environmental consulting Geophysics & Subsurface Imaging : advanced geophysical techniques to map, detect, and analyze underground structures, utilities, and geological conditions to ensure long-term resiliency

: advanced geophysical techniques to map, detect, and analyze underground structures, utilities, and geological conditions to ensure long-term resiliency Instrumentation & Monitoring: geotechnical, structural, and environmental monitoring services to help clients mitigate construction impacts and limit stakeholder risk

About Certerra

Certerra is a leading provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection, and certification services in materials engineering and the earth sciences. Certerra helps assure the quality and advance innovation in the delivery of critical infrastructure – from the ground up. Since 2021, Certerra has unified 16 businesses to create a network that combines local knowledge and relationships with specialized capabilities and national scale. With a team of 1,800+ engineers, technicians, and scientists across 50+ offices and laboratory facilities, Certerra is the partner of choice for infrastructure asset owners, contractors, design professionals, and manufacturers. Together, with our clients, we help ensure our communities are built to last. Certerra is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners. For more information, please visit www.certerra.com.

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and highly regulated end markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.oceansoundpartners.com.