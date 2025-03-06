Westinghouse Expands Canadian Supply Chain with Six Saskatchewan Companies

Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with six Canadian suppliers in Saskatchewan to support nuclear new build projects in Canada and around the world.

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company today announced the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with six Canadian suppliers in Saskatchewan to support nuclear new build projects in Canada and around the world. These agreements are a direct result of Westinghouse’s Saskatchewan Supplier Symposium, which provided a forum for potential suppliers to learn about supporting Westinghouse’s new-build projects and technologies.

The MoUs establish the potential for manufacturing key reactor components, including electrical equipment by Team Power Solutions and steel structures by Industrial Machine & Mfg. Inc., JNE Welding, Northern Strands Group of Companies, STC Industrial Group and Venables Machine Works.

“Partnering with suppliers in Saskatchewan is a key part of delivering new advanced nuclear to the nation as we’re currently collaborating with the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) to locate Canada’s first eVinci™ microreactor in the province,” said John Gorman, President of Westinghouse Canada. “Building on the deep expertise and resources of these local suppliers will help us deliver new AP1000® and AP300™ reactors to Canada and beyond.”

“Our partnerships with local suppliers in Saskatchewan will not only help us develop and deploy advanced nuclear technologies in Canada, but they also provide these suppliers with access to export opportunities through global Westinghouse projects,” said Dan Lipman, President of Westinghouse Energy Systems. “For each AP1000 unit we build around the world, Westinghouse could generate almost $1 billion of Canadian dollars in GDP through local suppliers.”

The announcement is the latest in a series of agreements with Canadian firms to support Westinghouse’s AP1000 and AP300 projects globally.

Owned by Canadian energy powerhouses Brookfield and Cameco, Westinghouse is the only nuclear vendor with an advanced, proven and fully operational Generation III+ reactor technology that is ready to be deployed in Canada and generate electricity by as early as 2035. A four-unit AP1000 facility in Canada can power at least three million homes while supporting $28.7 billion Canadian dollars in GDP during construction and $8.1 billion in GDP annually in ongoing operations. The four-unit project would also create 12,000 high-quality full-time Canadian jobs and provide Canadian firms opportunities to support the more than 30 AP1000 units in the pipeline globally.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.