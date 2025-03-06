Motive Partners and Apollo Launch Lyra Client Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive Partners (“Motive”), a specialist private equity firm focused on financial technology, and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the launch of Lyra Client Solutions Holdings, LLC (“Lyra”). A spin-out from Apollo’s client services division, Lyra offers a differentiated client-servicing solution, delivering technology and operations capabilities that enhance efficiency and the client experience in both the institutional and wealth channels. Motive and Apollo have both invested capital in the new company to support the stand-up and commercialization of the business.

Private markets continue to see rapid growth fueled by product innovation, shifting portfolio allocations and a growing investor base. In meeting this demand, alternative asset managers are expected to not only deliver top-tier investment products and returns, but to also uphold superior service levels that are increasingly difficult to sustain amid cost and efficiency pressures. As a standalone client service solutions business, equipped with leading operations talent supported by next-generation technology, Lyra provides scalable, white glove services that investors demand, including pre-trade, onboarding, and post-trade capabilities.

As part of the launch of the new company, Eileen Sivolella has joined Lyra as the Board’s Chair and Independent Director. Most recently, Sivolella served as Managing Director and Global Chief Financial Officer of Advent International, a private equity firm with $90 billion in assets under management, from 2009 until her retirement in 2022. Prior to Advent, she was the Global Chief Financial Officer of Bain Capital and served on the firm’s key committees, including the valuation, operational audit, and compensation committees. Before that, she was a Partner at Deloitte and a founder of its private equity practice in New York.

Scott Kauffman, a Founding Partner and Head of the Investment Team at Motive Partners, commented, “We believe Lyra is a foundational component of private markets in both the institutional and wealth channels. As private market investments continue to grow, alternative asset managers will need to maintain operational excellence and scale using technology. Investments in companies such as Lyra help create a network that makes Motive’s portfolio companies well-positioned to deliver compelling value to asset managers, wealth managers and their clients.”

Stephanie Drescher, Partner and Chief Client & Product Development Officer at Apollo, added, “Investors continue to turn to private markets as they seek excess return per unit of risk and greater diversification than what has historically been offered by traditional portfolio construction. Amid this growing demand, Apollo is committed to ensuring the client experience keeps pace. Lyra is a testament to that commitment, providing a technology-enabled, best-in-class experience for institutional, wealth, and family office investors.”

Neil Cochrane, a Partner on the Investment Team at Motive Partners, added, “The investment in Lyra is another step towards digitizing and scaling private markets. Our goal is to make private market investments as accessible and serviceable as public securities through advancements in technology and specialist operational offerings like Lyra. Technology will empower investors to have greater access to private markets, while Lyra enables asset managers to scale efficiently and effectively. At Motive Partners, we continue to define, and invest in, the next era of wealth and asset management.”

About Motive

Motive Partners is a specialist private equity firm with offices in New York City, London and Berlin, focusing on growth equity and buyout investments in software and information services companies based in North America and Europe and serving five primary subsectors: Banking & Payments, Capital Markets, Data & Analytics, Investment Management and Insurance. Motive Partners brings differentiated expertise, connectivity and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies. Motive Ventures is the early-stage investment arm of Motive Partners, focused on pre-seed through to Series A financial technology investments in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.motivepartners.com

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2024, Apollo had approximately $751 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

For more information, please visit motivepartners.com.