Northern Virginia-Based Wealth Management Team Goes ‘Back to the Future’ Becoming Independent Once Again

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners today announced that DecisionMap, an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) launched in October 2023, is the latest wealth management firm to leverage its top tier platform of technology-driven wealth management tools and services.

Headquartered in Great Falls, VA, DecisionMap was co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Paul Bennett, and President Mark Weber. Luke Bennett, Managing Director, runs the firm’s Atlanta, GA office. Sandy Sitler serves as Vice President of Client Service and Luke Avery as Associate Vice President, Relationship Manager. The team was formerly with Goldman Sachs.

The founders’ business philosophy advocates for sound decision-making with a focus on behavioral finance and economics. “Over the years, our clients have told us again and again that they could not have navigated their investment journey without us,” said Mr. Bennett. “So, the name DecisionMap came easily to us by combining ‘decision-making’ with ‘journey.’ This is the value we bring to our clients.” The firm specializes in helping retirees, executives, professionals, and entrepreneurs navigate the myriad of decisions and financial complexities along their personal and professional life journeys.

“This is not our first rodeo – we have been independent before,” explained Mr. Weber. “We are thrilled to be able to act as stewards of our clients’ capital once again, especially with the opportunity to leverage Dynasty’s superb infrastructure and service offerings to curate a unique experience for our clients.”

DecisionMap plans to expand strategically with a focus on 401ks via Pontera, alternative investing, and incorporating digital asset structures as well as M&A activity.

“As if market trends weren’t pointing to the value of RIA independence enough, DecisionMap’s return should sound the horn,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners. “We are proud that the team entrusted us to bring them ‘back to the future.’ DecisionMap believes that financial planning is the bedrock of client relationships, a sentiment we share at Dynasty about our family of firms. We look forward to our partnership with the team.”

DecisionMap has chosen Schwab and Fidelity as custodians, MoneyGuide Pro as financial planning software, and BlackDiamond for financial reporting.

For more information, please visit: https://decisionmap.com/.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and facilitating out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

