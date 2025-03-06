eSentire Unleashes AI-Driven Atlas Nexus Network, Empowering Cybersecurity Partners to Build Differentiated Security Services at Scale

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eSentire, the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), is redefining the cybersecurity channel ecosystem with the launch of the Atlas Nexus Network, a groundbreaking partner model that allows Managed Services Providers (MSPs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) to license and operate their own dedicated instance of the Atlas Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform. The Atlas Nexus Network signifies an ecosystem of collaboration, intelligence sharing, and growth. For the first time, partners can fully integrate their own security offerings, create differentiated business models, and rapidly deploy new services—all powered by eSentire Atlas’ Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities. This new paradigm removes the traditional constraints of vendor-driven service limitations, allowing partners to build, launch, and scale security solutions in minutes instead of months.

With MDR services projected to be the top revenue growth driver for MSPs in 2025, scaling at over 16% YoY (Canalys), the Atlas Nexus Network provides eSentire partners with a critical advantage: complete control over their security business, built on the most performant, AI-powered cybersecurity platform in the industry. Unlike traditional partner programs, which rely on reselling predefined security offerings, the Atlas Nexus Network gives partners full control over how they deliver cybersecurity solutions. The benefits include:

A Dedicated, Open, Cloud-Native Security Platform – The Atlas XDR platform is a SaaS-first, cloud-native security solution that allows partners to integrate their services without disrupting existing customer environments. With over 300 open API integrations, partners can seamlessly connect their security technology stack.

Generative AI-Powered Security Operations – Leveraging Agentic AI, the Atlas XDR platform automates threat investigation, risk mitigation, and response, reducing operational overhead for partners while enabling faster, more accurate security outcomes. eSentire's AI engine performs at Tier-3 analyst caliber, validated by a 95% agreement with senior Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts on incident verdicts across 1,000+ real-world investigations. This allows MSPs to scale high-value security services without requiring large SOC teams.

Accelerated Service Innovation & Go-to-Market – Generative AI eliminates the need for months-long software development cycles, allowing partners to design, test, and launch new security services in minutes. The Atlas Nexus Network transforms how security solutions are built, significantly reducing time-to-market for new service offerings.

Complete Investigations, Not Just Noise Reduction – While traditional solutions use AI mainly to cut down noise, eSentire's AI goes further. The Atlas platform's patented machine learning not only eliminates false-positive noise in real time but also drives deep investigative workflows. Alerts are automatically triaged and enriched with context, so what reaches human analysts are fully investigated, expert-vetted incidents, ready for immediate action. This end-to-end automation means MSSPs can confidently protect customers with limited in-house SOC staff – a game changer for regions facing acute cybersecurity talent shortages.

Federated Threat Intelligence at Scale – The Atlas XDR platform treats all customers as a unified security network, enabling automated intelligence sharing and proactive threat blocking. This gives MSSPs an unmatched competitive advantage and delivers superior protection for customers.

Regulatory Compliance & Sovereign Cloud Flexibility – The Atlas XDR platform supports multi-tenant compliance models, ensuring that partners meet data sovereignty requirements and in-region security mandates—critical for serving regulated industries worldwide.

The Atlas XDR platform supports multi-tenant compliance models, ensuring that partners meet data sovereignty requirements and in-region security mandates—critical for serving regulated industries worldwide. Market Acceleration & Co-Marketing Resources – eSentire empowers its partners with deep security expertise, SOC training, go-to-market support, and co-branded marketing initiatives to enhance service delivery and customer acquisition.

Qylis Joins as First Atlas Nexus Network Partner in India

eSentire is pleased to announce Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity services innovator, Qylis, as its first Atlas Nexus Network licensing partner in India. Qylis has built S365, a cybersecurity service based on the Atlas XDR platform, enabling organizations to comply with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF). By leveraging eSentire’s Atlas platform and its security intelligence, Qylis S365 delivers Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), and Incident Response services—all hosted within a sovereign cloud infrastructure to ensure full compliance with India’s strict data residency regulations.

“The launch of the Atlas Nexus Network is a pivotal moment—not just for eSentire, but for the entire cybersecurity partner ecosystem,” said Kerry Bailey, CEO of eSentire. “For the first time, MSPs and System Integrators have the power to create their own security and business models within a world-class, AI-driven platform, built by the team behind one of the world’s leading MDR providers. Generative AI is the ultimate abstraction layer, significantly reducing the barriers to launching customized, scalable security solutions in record time.”

With the introduction of the Atlas Nexus Network, eSentire is not just scaling its partner ecosystem, it is at the forefront of the SaaS SecOps cybersecurity revolution. This milestone follows eSentire’s selection as the Official Cybersecurity Partner of Aston Villa Football Club and the introduction of its Next Level cybersecurity services, which integrate Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and MDR for organizations seeking heightened security resilience.

To learn more about powering your channel cybersecurity business with the Atlas Nexus Network, connect with an eSentire Partner Specialist at eSentire Partner Specialist.

