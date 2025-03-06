Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Partner of SK Slavia Praha

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with SK Slavia Praha to become their Official Foreign Exchange Partner.

Through this partnership, SK Slavia Praha will be able to utilise Corpay Cross Border’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable them to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“The Corpay Cross-Border team is honoured to be named the Official FX Partner of SK Slavia Praha,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “With our strong focus on growing the Corpay brand, as well as our corporate payments and currency risk management business globally, we are excited to partner with one of the Czech First League’s most successful football clubs.”

“We are honoured to establish cooperation with a globally respected key player in the FX industry. It is essential for our club to form relationships with leaders across the business and I am extremely pleased that we have joined forces with such a high-powered company as Corpay in the FX industry,” said Jakub Mačát, Marketing Director of SK Slavia Praha.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About SK Slavia Praha

SK Slavia Praha is a Czech professional football club and the oldest sports club in the Czech Republic. The club's home is the Eden stadium in the Prague district of Vršovice. Slavia has historically won 21 Czech league titles, 25 Czech Cups and in 1938 won the Mitropa Cup (Central European Cup), the predecessor of the current UEFA European Cups. The club has twice played in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League and once in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Conference League. It is also a two-time participant in the UEFA Champions League. During its 132-year history, a number of world-class legends have played in its jersey, including Josef Bican, František Plánička or František Veselý. The club colours are red and white. SK Slavia Praha has long been appreciated for its off-pitch activities. Its CSR programme is one of the best in the European club association and attending Slavia home games has been one of the greatest fan experiences in Europe for several years now. Sport, show and a responsibility towards the world around us. This is SK Slavia Praha. It has always been.