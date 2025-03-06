Keysight and Mavenir Advance Mobility and Multi-User MIMO Testing

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has partnered with Mavenir to test and validate Mavenir’s 32TRX massive multiple input multiple output (mMIMO) technology using Keysight’s comprehensive Beam MIMO Detect solution for efficient beamforming with massive antenna element next-generation Node B (gNBs). This collaboration helps ensure the robustness of Mavenir’s solution, delivering an optimal user experience through a comprehensive and efficient testing process.

Testing mobility and multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) for massive MIMO gNBs involves simulating real-world scenarios where multiple-user equipment (UE) is spatially distributed and in motion. This process helps ensure that the network can handle dynamic conditions and maintain high performance. One of the primary challenges in testing massive MIMO equipment is managing inter-beam interference, which can significantly impact performance if not accurately modeled. Additionally, the complexity of beamforming, channel modeling, and interference management in multi-cell environments requires sophisticated testing setups to replicate real-world conditions and validate the robustness of the network.

Keysight’s Beam MIMO Detect and E2E MU-MIMO solutions provide a compact benchtop setup with up to 64 bidirectional radio ports for complex multi-user interference scenarios. By simulating real-world conditions with multiple spatially separated user equipment in the lab, Mavenir successfully tested its 32TRX mMIMO technology. This included inter-beam and inter-cell mobility assessments, ensuring Mavenir’s mMIMO solutions are robust and optimized for superior user experience.

Santhosh Kumar, Senior Vice President - NPI Engineering at Mavenir, said: “The integration of Keysight’s comprehensive Beam MIMO Detect solution ushers-in a new level of efficiency and accuracy for mMIMO next generation radio and RAN testing. The tool makes it easier to evaluate the performance and ensures that systems are optimized for the real-world environments."

Kalyan Sundhar, Vice President, and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group, said: “This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation. Through our partnership with Mavenir, we are tackling the challenges of testing multi-user MIMO for MIMO gNBs head-on. Leveraging our advanced E2E MU-MIMO solutions, Mavenir is poised to deliver high-performing solutions that meet the demands of next-generation networks.”

