Reveleum Secures NEC X Investment to Revolutionize Medical Record Management

Co-founded by Dr. Sheldon Weiss (left), a retired physician and hospital administrator, and Art Mandelbaum (right), a lawyer with extensive entrepreneurial experience, Reveleum is at the forefront of driving efficiency and interoperability in medical record management. (Photo: Business Wire)

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC X, the Silicon Valley venture studio backed by NEC’s advanced technologies and global businesses, has announced a strategic investment in Reveleum™, a health tech startup transforming how healthcare providers process and manage medical records. As a recent graduate of NEC X’s prestigious Elev X! Ignite Venture Studio Program (Batch 10), Reveleum is poised to address one of healthcare’s most pressing challenges: the efficient, accurate and secure management of patient records.

The investment, combined with NEC X’s advanced engineering support, will enable Reveleum to scale its proprietary tech solution. The platform is designed to significantly improve operational efficiency, generate revenue, reduce costs and enhance patient outcomes by streamlining workflows and information sharing across healthcare systems with Personal Health Records (PHR).

Reveleum’s platform has shown impressive savings. For a 70-bed rural hospital, Reveleum identified over $250,000 in uncaptured Transitional Care Management (TCM) in its first year of implementation. The solution has also helped hospitals identify and prevent costly 30-day readmissions, reducing revenue losses of $10,000 to $58,000 per case. Nationally, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has reported only 18% of TCM visits were billed.

Hospitals experience an average of 17 readmissions per 100 Medicare discharges. This means larger health systems managing hundreds or thousands of cases could potentially recover millions in lost revenue with Reveleum.

“Reveleum exemplifies the transformative innovation that Elev X! Ignite was designed to support,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO of NEC X. “By leveraging advanced technology, Reveleum is addressing one of the healthcare industry’s most critical pain points—ensuring that medical records are not just managed efficiently but also utilized effectively to improve outcomes. This is a groundbreaking leap for operational efficiency and patient care.”

Hospitals and clinics in the U.S. handle an overwhelming volume of medical records daily, much of it reliant on outdated and labor-intensive solutions like e-fax systems. This manual and error-prone process often leads to missed billing opportunities, administrative delays, duplicated tests and other inefficiencies that cost the healthcare system billions annually.

Due to legacy processes, today’s healthcare leaders face significant challenges in managing administrative workflows. The volume of e-faxes alone can be overwhelming, and many organizations struggle to accurately capture TCM reimbursements. Too often, organizations don’t know what they’re capturing—or what they’re missing.

Reveleum’s platform leverages proprietary technology-powered indexing and keyword processing to automatically organize and convert medical records into an easily searchable and scalable digital format. The platform has already demonstrated a significant impact, delivering:

80% reduction in staff processing time

60% revenue growth in Transitional Care Management (TCM)

10% increase in patient visits

“Healthcare providers are burdened by the current inefficiencies of managing medical records, and these challenges often come at the expense of patient care,” said Dr. Sheldon Weiss, CEO and Co-founder of Reveleum. “With NEC X’s investment and expertise, we’re empowering healthcare organizations to break free from outdated processes, enhance revenues, reduce administrative overhead and focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional care.”

The timing of Reveleum’s solution is critical. Regulatory reforms in the U.S. are mandating the standardization and interoperability of medical records, pushing healthcare providers to adopt digital-first solutions like Reveleum to stay compliant and competitive. The opportunity is vast, with the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market expected to reach USD 43.62 billion by 2032.

To learn more about how Reveleum is setting a new standard for medical record automation, visit https://reveleum.com/.

About Reveleum

Reveleum™ has reimagined the way medical records are managed and utilized in the healthcare industry. By leveraging cutting-edge, rules-based coding through its platform, the company enables healthcare providers to streamline workflows, enhance patient care and reduce administrative burdens. Co-founded in 2019 in Indianapolis, IN, by Sheldon Weiss, a retired physician and hospital administrator, and Art Mandelbaum, a lawyer with extensive entrepreneurial experience, Reveleum is at the forefront of driving efficiency and interoperability in medical record management. With a focus on innovation and compliance, Reveleum is committed to improving operational outcomes and supporting healthcare providers in delivering exceptional care.

About NEC X

NEC X is an innovation powerhouse and curator of disruptive startups backed by the global technology leadership of NEC. Leveraging 125 years of IT and network technologies expertise, NEC X’s startup-focused approach transforms visionary ideas into commercial successes that revolutionize how we work and live. Since its inception in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 130 startups.

Their Silicon Valley programs – Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost – equip early-stage startup founders with the tools to fast-track their tech development and adoption. Elev X! fuels startup success from inception to launch, connecting innovators with NEC’s 45,000 patents; global network of partners, mentors and advisors; reach into 55+ international markets; and $8 billion R&D ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://nec-x.com and https://www.elev-x.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

