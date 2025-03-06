Kalkomey Partners with Stephens Group to Further Its Leadership in Outdoor Education

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalkomey Enterprises, LLC (“Kalkomey” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online recreational safety education in North America, today announced an investment from The Stephens Group, LLC (“Stephens Group”). Stephens Group’s investment marks a significant step in Kalkomey’s continued expansion and reinforces its mission to enhance outdoor safety education. Aaron Clark, Senior Managing Director at Stephens Group, will join Kalkomey’s Board of Directors.

Stephens Group, a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses, has a long history of service to the outdoor community. Stephens Group CEO Witt Stephens, Jr. served as Commissioner of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (“AGFC”) from 1993-2000 and was the youngest Chairman in AGFC history. He has been a lifelong advocate for conservation, engaging youth in outdoor activities, and promoting safety. This unique passion combined with a history of partnering with private businesses for over 90 years makes Stephens Group an ideal fit for Kalkomey.

“Stephens Group is an ideal partner in our journey to build a world-class company and positively impact the lives of outdoorsmen and women,” said Blake Clark, CEO of Kalkomey. “We’re excited to welcome Aaron and Stephens Group to our team and look forward to their many contributions.”

With more than 360 regulatory-approved, online outdoor education courses spanning boating, hunting, and off-road ATV, Kalkomey provides educational and in-field resources to nearly 1 million outdoor enthusiasts each year. It is the only provider with an established presence in every US state and Canadian province, serving more than 110 state and provincial agencies. Kalkomey also provides a number of offerings in Australia and New Zealand, including hunting and bowhunter education materials.

“Safety is a top priority for state agencies and the many individuals and families, like my own, that participate in the outdoors,” said Mr. Aaron Clark. “I believe in Kalkomey’s mission and look forward to being a part of its ongoing success.”

In June 2024, Kalkomey announced it was acquired by Macquarie Capital, with Senior Managing Directors Larry Handen and Jared Doskow joining the company’s Board. Stephens Group now joins existing investors Macquarie Capital and Weatherford Capital in supporting Kalkomey’s vision and growth strategy.

About Kalkomey

Kalkomey (https://www.kalkomey.com/) is the leading provider of online recreational safety education in North America and globally. Founded in 1995, the company partners with government agencies and organizations to develop courses, educational materials, and applications that make outdoor recreation safer and more accessible. Kalkomey’s offerings include regulatory-approved online courses, software solutions for state and provincial agencies, and mobile field applications for consumers. Visit www.kalkomey.com for more information.

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC (https://www.stephensgroup.com) is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With over $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial products and services, specialty distribution, and vertical software.