NaphCare and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Announce THRIVE Mental Health Jail-Based Treatment Program for Patients Incompetent to Stand Trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), NaphCare, Inc., a leading correctional healthcare company, is proud to announce THRIVE, a Jail-Based Treatment Program (JBTP) for patients requiring specialized mental health treatment.

Since September 2024, the voluntary treatment program has operated within a specialized mental health unit in the Washoe County Detention Facility. THRIVE fills a gap in care for this population, who are experiencing symptoms of serious mental illness in jail while they await transfer to or return from inpatient psychiatric hospitalization. The program is involved with the Washoe County Competency Court and supports patients by providing them with the advanced level of treatment needed to move forward in their legal cases and lives.

“The Sheriff’s Office is pleased to partner with NaphCare on this innovative program, which seeks to improve outcomes for individuals housed in the jail-based mental health unit,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “The deputies working in the unit are dedicated to collaboration with the assigned medical providers NaphCare has placed in the unit. Working together, and over a short period of time, we have already seen positive results from the program – a testament to the power of teamwork.”

THRIVE proactively addresses mental health disorders by treating the whole person, not just the symptoms, and helping individuals develop health management skills. THRIVE elements include individual and group therapy, medication management, nursing interventions, and a focus on continuity of care between hospital, jail and community settings. A multidisciplinary team delivers comprehensive psychiatric care, evidence-based therapeutic approaches, interventions and opportunities for socialization and skill-building for its patients daily.

“Having partners like the Department of Public and Behavioral Health and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, who invest in these critical initiatives and prioritize patients’ mental health, plays a vital role in the success of our program,” said Dr. Caroline Parrott, Director of Forensic Programs for NaphCare. “Together we are on the ground, working toward our shared mission of improving and saving lives.”

An important aspect of the program is building a therapeutic community among patients and staff while incentivizing treatment participation and compliance. With this focus, THRIVE equips patients with the tools and knowledge they need to manage their mental health.

THRIVE's primary objective is to jumpstart treatment while patients either await hospitalization or their condition improves to the point hospitalization is no longer necessary. In the five months since THRIVE began at Washoe County Detention Facility, it has delivered outcomes in support of this goal.

Before entering THRIVE, less than 40% of patients were prescribed and fully compliant with medication. When part of THRIVE, 100% of patients became partially, if not fully, compliant with medication.

Benefits of treatment begin to show by the 30-day mark, and around 60 days, over 80% of patients have evidenced meaningful reduction in psychiatric symptoms across the board.

For patients re-evaluated by the Court while still in the program, THRIVE has a 100% success rate of patients found competent to stand trial.

These outcomes demonstrate the impact of bringing high-level psychiatric care to patients in jail, and reserving limited state hospital resources for those who require it.

Addressing the need for intensive mental health treatments among incarcerated populations requires broad investment and teamwork from multiple involved organizations. The collaboration of NaphCare, WCSO, Washoe County Competency Courts, Lake’s Crossing Center, Department of Public and Behavioral Health and community care agencies drive the success of programs like these and move the needle for patients needing care and support while navigating the correctional system.

About NaphCare, Inc.

NaphCare, Inc., partners with local, state and federal government agencies nationwide to provide innovative healthcare, technology and administrative solutions for complex problems within the correctional system. The company’s industry-leading approach to correctional healthcare includes designing and implementing evidence-based clinical programs to address the specific challenges of the corrections environment. Above all, NaphCare aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. NaphCare is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, with a regional office in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information can be found on the company’s website: www.naphcare.com or www.techcareehr.com.

About Washoe County Detention Facility

Designed as one of the first direct-supervision detention facilities in the nation, the Washoe County Detention Facility has become a model facility for jails in the United States. The Detention Facility currently accepts detainees from over thirty law enforcement agencies, including those at the local, state and federal levels. Detention Operations provides services to inmates through Court Transportation, District Court, the Inmate Management Unit (IMU), and the Detention Services Unit (DSU) and one medical contractor (NaphCare). Detention Services oversees six departments operated by the largest civilian staff employed by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office supporting the strategic objective and goals of Detention Facility commissioned deputies.