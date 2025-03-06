Fly Alliance Hand Selected to Become One of the Few Official Starlink Authorized Dealers

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fly Alliance, a leader in private aviation, is thrilled to announce that they have been hand selected to become one of the few official Starlink Authorized Dealers. Fly Alliance Maintenance has begun to take pre-orders for Starlink installation this summer. Installation will be facilitated by the three MRO satellite offices in Teterboro, NJ, Miami, and Stuart, FL.

Fly Alliance Maintenance combines over 50 years of experience to offer a full service Part 145 MRO that spans the country. Anchored by world class facilities along the east coast in Miami, Teterboro, Orlando and Stuart, FL, and a mobile team that spans the entire country, they have you covered anywhere, anytime.

Rooted within a premier Part 135 aviation group of Fly Alliance Charter, their maintenance team knows exactly what operators need to manage their aircraft operations. With a vast array of services, OEM authorized partnerships, and quality of work that they are proud to stand behind, let them show you why Fly Alliance is quickly emerging as the nation's leading MRO.

Starlink has provided high-speed, low-latency internet on tens of thousands of flights and counting, keeping passengers connected from the moment they step onboard their aircraft, and throughout their travels all around the world.

Why Starlink?

Unmatched Speeds – Stream, video conference, and work without interruption.

Global Coverage – Reliable connectivity over land and open ocean.

Seamless Installation – Fly Alliance’s expert team ensures a smooth, professional install.

Enhanced Productivity & Comfort – Stay connected, whether flying for business or leisure.

Fly Alliance has been a soaring success for the past five years, expanding its operations to six offices across four states, while covering global operations. Founded by Christopher Tasca and Kevin Wargo, the company now employs over 200 full-time staff members and has completed over 10,000 trips in the past year, flying in and out of over 500 airports in fifty different countries.

About Fly Alliance

Founded in 2019, Fly Alliance is a leading provider of private jet travel solutions. With a focus on safety, service, and innovation, Fly Alliance offers a range of services, including charter, jet card membership, and fractional ownership. At Fly Alliance, safety is more than just a box to be checked; it’s the foundation of the company. The Fly Alliance team excels in business acumen, critical thinking, decision making, and general aviation expertise, always with a focus on the customer. This focus on personalized customer service, responsiveness and communication creates a winning combination that sets Fly Alliance a notch above its competitors. Headquartered in Providence, RI, and Orlando, FL, with operations across the world, Fly Alliance is your Ally in the Sky. https://flyalliance.com/.