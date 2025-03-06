OVHcloud US Expands Cloud Network with New Seattle Local Zone

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OVHcloud® US, a global full-service cloud provider, announced today the launch of a new Local Zone in Seattle. This addition to OVHcloud’s growing U.S. network enhances the company’s ability to provide businesses across the West Coast with fast, secure, and scalable connections, ensuring a more efficient way to move to the cloud.

OVHcloud’s Local Zones bring cloud services closer to end users, offering enhanced performance with low latency and high security. Local Zones are strategically placed in key cities across the United States, including Dallas, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Palo Alto, Miami, Atlanta, and now Seattle. These locations enable businesses to optimize their cloud infrastructure by providing faster access to data and applications, meeting local regulatory requirements, and supporting the growing demand for cloud services in urban and industrial hubs.

Key benefits of OVHcloud’s Local Zones include:

Low Latency and Proximity: By positioning Local Zones near targeted user locations, OVHcloud reduces the physical distance data must travel, ensuring faster response times and a better user experience.

By positioning Local Zones near targeted user locations, OVHcloud reduces the physical distance data must travel, ensuring faster response times and a better user experience. Data Residency and Compliance: Businesses can better maintain compliance with local data processing regulations and provide greater data security by leveraging Local Zones in strategic geographic areas.

Businesses can better maintain compliance with local data processing regulations and provide greater data security by leveraging Local Zones in strategic geographic areas. Scalability and Flexibility: OVHcloud’s Local Zones enable businesses to scale cloud resources seamlessly, adjusting computing power and storage capacity to meet changing demands.

OVHcloud’s Local Zones enable businesses to scale cloud resources seamlessly, adjusting computing power and storage capacity to meet changing demands. High Performance at a Competitive Price: By storing data closer to end users, OVHcloud reduces latency, enhances application performance, and offers competitive pricing for cloud services.

“We are excited to continue expanding our network of Local Zones in the U.S., with the addition of Seattle,” said Jeffrey Gregor, General Manager of OVHcloud US. “These Local Zones are critical in helping businesses scale their infrastructure and optimize cloud performance, while maintaining a high level of security and compliance.”

OVHcloud Local Zones initiative is part of OVHcloud’s broader expansion strategy to meet the growing global demand for cloud services. As part of this plan, OVHcloud is positioning Local Zones in key urban areas and industrial centers to ensure customers can access reliable, high-performance cloud services wherever they are located.

For more information on OVHcloud’s Local Zones and to explore how they can enhance your cloud strategy, visit https://us.ovhcloud.com/.

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 450,000 servers within 43 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with great performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, and predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.