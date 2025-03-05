HSBC Collaborates With TreviPay on New e-Commerce Trade Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSBC is collaborating with global B2B payments and invoicing network TreviPay with the aim to enhance digital purchasing experiences for businesses by offering flexible payment options and financing solutions at the point of sale.

By leveraging TreviPay’s platform, HSBC is focusing on helping corporate customers enable sales and engage with new business buyers through receivables finance, invoice processing and management and risk mitigation.

As e-commerce continues to reshape B2B trade, the collaboration intends to empower businesses by offering more payment choices by embedding access to trade credit for their buyers in online sales portals, which are backed by the business buyers accessing financing options.

The collaboration intends to combine HSBC’s expertise in facilitating trade with TreviPay’s end-to-end order-to-cash technology. HSBC and TreviPay are looking to enable businesses to expand their reach, drive sales velocity and offer seamless payment experiences through the various ways they interact with their business buyers.

Vivek Ramachandran, Head of Global Trade Solutions at HSBC, said:

“The way businesses are trading with other businesses is changing and they need innovative e-commerce solutions to stay competitive. By working with TreviPay, we’re giving our customers the tools to offer more payment choices while managing risks and expanding their online reach.”

Brandon Spear, CEO at TreviPay, said:

“Supporting a seamless e-commerce and omnichannel purchasing journey and offering the right payments and invoicing options are gateways to building loyalty with business buyers. With HSBC on board, TreviPay has additional tools to scale our technology and leverage an API-based model to move into new markets.”

Through this collaboration, businesses can benefit from flexible payment terms and options at the point of check-out. These tools can support businesses in improving their cash flow by reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and optimizing resource allocation.

In addition, risk mitigation strategies, such as support for onboarding new buyers, can enhance transaction security, while streamlined payment and invoicing processes create a seamless buyer experience.

A recent TreviPay report found that 74% of B2B buyers are willing to switch suppliers for a better purchasing experience, highlighting the importance of this new solution for businesses looking to differentiate themselves.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 60 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,099bn at 30 September 2024, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

About TreviPay

At TreviPay, we believe loyalty begins at the payment. By understanding the diverse and unique requirements of B2B sellers, TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network enables enterprises to provide payments choice and convenience, open new markets and automate accounts receivables. Powering more than $7 Billion in global trade, TreviPay was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Embedded Payment Applications 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (#US51793524, Dec. 2024). With more than four decades of experience, TreviPay serves leaders looking to build loyalty while driving efficiency and embracing new digital channels, especially in industries with large distribution networks such as manufacturing, retail and transportation. For more information, visit www.trevipay.com.