Globalgig Partners with Palo Alto Networks to Enhance Portfolio of Managed Network Security Solutions

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalgig, a managed communications platform provider for global enterprises, today announced an enhanced partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to redefine how enterprises approach secure, scalable networking. This effort expands Globalgig’s fully managed Secure Service Edge (SSE) offering, bringing together the unparalleled security of Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE, Prisma Access, and Prisma SD-WAN solutions with Globalgig’s Orchestra Insight platform.

The rapidly evolving demands of enterprise networking, driven by advancements like generative AI and edge computing, necessitate robust, agile, and secure solutions. According to Gartner, by 2026, 85% of organizations seeking to secure their web, SaaS, and private applications will rely on an SSE offering.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) frameworks, combining networking and security to enhance performance and safeguard critical assets in today’s hybrid and distributed environments. A recent analysis by Forrester revealed that enterprises implementing Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access experienced an ROI of 107% over three years while reducing the risk of data breaches by up to 50%. As businesses increasingly adopt AI-driven applications, the ability to manage security and performance across dynamic, distributed networks is more critical than ever.

Globalgig’s proprietary platform, Orchestra Insight, enhances this partnership by providing capabilities not found in other managed network solutions. It amplifies SASE capabilities through advanced AI-driven analytics and comprehensive visibility. By unifying the management of network and security functions, Orchestra Insight empowers enterprises to optimize performance, allocate IT resources efficiently, and address blind spots. With flexible underlay options and Globalgig’s managed services expertise, this solution replaces fragmented legacy networks with agile, secure, and seamless connectivity.

"Our partnership with Globalgig combines Palo Alto Networks AI-powered security technologies with Globalgig’s innovative network management expertise," said Steve Blacklock, vice president, North America Global Systems Integrators and Managed Service Providers at Palo Alto Networks. "Together, we’re delivering secure, agile solutions that enhance operations, improve user experiences, and provide peace of mind through robust protection, continuous optimization, and the ability to adapt to evolving business needs."

"This partnership with Palo Alto Networks marks an important step in expanding our managed communication and connectivity solutions," said Gregg Rowe, chief channel officer at Globalgig. "Through our fully managed SSE offering enhanced by Orchestra Insight, enterprises gain enhanced protection, visibility, and control over their networks. By combining our platform with Palo Alto Networks expertise, we’re equipping businesses with the tools to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

For more information, please visit www.globalgig.com.

About Globalgig

Globalgig is a leader in globally managed communication solutions, delivered through our innovative Orchestra platform. Leveraging cutting-edge network management and AI technologies, we drive digital transformation and enhance customer experiences for enterprise networks. By integrating SD-WAN/SASE, wireless, and managed network services, Globalgig offers innovative, customized solutions focused on delivering business outcomes and unmatched flexibility across various technologies, access methods, and carriers. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices in the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, we simplify and optimize the digital transformation process, ensuring superior customer experiences. Discover more at www.globalgig.com.