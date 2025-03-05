White Oak Commercial Finance Provides $90M Senior Secured Revolving ABL Facility to Leading Steel Production Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Commercial Finance (“WOCF”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors (“White Oak”), today announced it has provided a $90M senior secured revolving ABL facility to a leading steel production company and service center. The company and its subsidiaries provide an extensive supply of flat-rolled coil products to the automotive, construction, oil & gas, and agriculture industries.

“Steel and metal production is the backbone of a healthy industrial sector. We’re excited to partner with this manufacturer to support their next phase of growth,” said Tom Otte, CEO of WOCF. “WOCF offers a one-stop-shop for middle market firms looking for a flexible capital partner that can support investment and expansion.”

“These are the types of deals that White Oak loves to do – entrepreneur-owned, non-sponsored investments with a cross-border component. We are well experienced in these types of transactions and equipped to close quickly,” Kevin Berry, Director of White Oak Global Advisors added.

This deal reflects WOCF’s continued momentum providing financing solutions to middle-market companies across manufacturing and industrials. In February, the firm announced a $60M revolving credit facility with a leading construction and infrastructure company.

About White Oak Commercial Finance

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“White Oak”) and provides financial solutions including asset-based lending, full service factoring, lender financing, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, accounts receivable management and credit/collections services. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US and Australia. White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its financing affiliates provide over twenty lending products to the market that include term, asset-based, and equipment loans. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak and its affiliates have deployed over $11 billion. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.