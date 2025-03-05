Mark IV Metal Products, Inc. Celebrates Seventieth Anniversary with Eyes Set on Future Growth

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mark IV Metal Products, Inc. (“Mark IV”) proudly announces the celebration of its 70th anniversary, marking a significant milestone of service excellence in the local and regional metals sector. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to its customers, employees, and the broader community.

A Journey of Transformation and Commitment

Founded in 1954 by Holocaust survivors Morris and Ethel Mark, Mark IV commenced operations as a steel tube bending business and has continually evolved its operations to include several product and service offerings across the fabrication spectrum. In the decades since its founding, Mark IV has come to offer robotic and manual welding, tube and sheet metal laser cutting, saw cutting, plasma cutting, stamping, punching, and machining.

As the company celebrates its 70-year legacy, it remains firmly focused on future growth and innovation. Specifically, Mark IV has expanded its product offering through the recent launch of its Castings & Steel Division, which offers domestic and imported galvanized steel products and municipal castings to the West Coast construction sector.

“We respect the dedication and resilience shown by the Mark family in pursuit of their American Dream,” stated Andrew Segal, President of Mark IV. “Inspired by their story and Mark IV’s seven decades of operation in Southern California, we are excited about what the future holds. Our unwavering commitment to our core values will guide us as we embark on the next chapter of our journey. We look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence for many years to come.”

For more information on Mark IV or to request a quote, please visit https://www.markivmetal.com. Follow Mark IV’s LinkedIn account to stay updated on their latest products and news.

About Mark IV Metal Products, Inc.

Located in Los Angeles, Mark IV specializes in custom and production steel fabrication in service of a diverse range of industries across California and the United States, including indoor and outdoor fitness, construction, utilities, door and gate access, automotive, and military.