Auxia Secures $23.5M to Redefine Enterprise Personalization with Agentic AI

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auxia, the first Agentic Customer Journey Orchestration Platform, today announced $23.5 million in Series A and seed funding to help companies transform how they engage with customers and drive additional revenue. The latest round was led by VMG Technology Partners, with participation from MUFG Innovation Partners (MUIP), Incubate Fund, Vela Partners, Stage 2 Capital, and more than 50 industry leaders, including current Google CMO Lorraine Twohill, Booking.com CMO Arjan Dijk, and former Meta Chief Business Officer David Fischer.

Today, converting an existing customer can be up to 25 times more efficient than acquiring a new one. Still, most companies fail to utilize up to 68% of their customer data for personalization. Auxia empowers B2C enterprises to unlock the full potential of their first-party data by seamlessly orchestrating intelligent customer journeys. With agentic infrastructure, Auxia transforms raw data into intelligent growth models that automatically deliver dynamic, personalized content across a company’s most critical customer touchpoints (email, in-app, SMS, etc.).

“Every company knows they need to deliver more personalized experiences, but most still rely on manual processes and rigid customer segments,” said Sandeep Menon, co-founder and CEO of Auxia. “We’re giving marketing teams the same AI capabilities that tech giants use without requiring an army of data scientists and engineers to build it internally.”

Enterprise Personalization Represents a $2 Trillion Market Opportunity

The market opportunity is significant: over $2 trillion in revenue is expected to shift to companies that use AI for personalization over the next five years. Companies that excel at personalization generate 40% more revenue from these activities than average players, with leaders growing 10 percentage points faster than laggards. Organizations that integrate AI into their marketing workflows also see 60% higher revenue growth.

Since launching in early 2024, Auxia has seen rapid adoption, with existing retail, finance, and other enterprise customers increasing their usage by over 35% month-over-month. The platform now processes over 2.6 billion events daily and handles 6,500 queries per second at peak performance. Early customer results include:

Increased cross-category customer lifetime value by 84% in just four months for one of the largest C2C marketplaces in the world

Boosted onboarding completion rate by 50%+ for a global financial services institution with over $650B+ AUM

Fueled a 40%+ increase in engagement for a large international language learning app with over 25M+ MAU

Transforming Customer Data into Revenue

Built by former Google and Meta engineers and growth leaders, Auxia takes a fundamentally different approach to marketing personalization through three key innovations. First, its cutting-edge infrastructure automatically extracts and processes real-time signals from first-party data, which most companies typically leave untapped. Second, its model-driven experimentation platform enables teams to test multiple self-optimizing ML models and hundreds of concurrent hypotheses simultaneously—far beyond what traditional A/B testing allows. Traditionally, this work is done manually by a data science or engineering team, taking upwards of 3-6 months to create a robust ML platform and feature store to support model training, inference, and serving. Finally, Auxia empowers marketing and product teams with synchronized AI agents that work together to hyper-personalize and continuously optimize every customer interaction across channels.

For marketing teams, the process is straightforward: set high-level objectives, define your guardrails, and let Auxia's AI agents handle the complexity. The platform continuously deploys dynamic, personalized content and autonomously optimizes each customer’s journey across their customer’s web, app, email, SMS, and other channels, replacing rigid rule-based systems with model-driven decisions that adapt to each customer in real time. This automated approach eliminates the manual nature of A/B testing and campaign optimization, allowing marketers to focus on strategy while measuring the direct impact on revenue growth.

Investor Perspectives on $23.5M Funding Raise

“Across VMG’s consumer ecosystem, CXOs are eagerly seeking systematic approaches to growing Customer Lifetime Value—the alternative is an expensive user re-acquisition treadmill,” said Indy Guha, General Partner at VMG Technology Partners. “And yet, simple goals like getting a customer to make a second purchase are blocked by the lack of an intelligent link between first-party data and marketing execution. We’re excited to invest behind Auxia because they are practitioners attacking the biggest gap in marketing.”

Auxia will use the funding to accelerate its vision of transforming marketing personalization through AI, with significant investment in engineering talent to support the next iteration of its AI agents. The company plans to expand its Analyst and Content AI capabilities while developing new AI Decisioning Agents. Additionally, Auxia will scale its sales and marketing teams to support U.S. expansion and strengthen its customer success organization. Companies interested in learning how Auxia can help transform customer engagement can visit auxia.io.

About Auxia

Auxia is an Agentic Marketing Platform that enables marketing and product teams at large enterprises to leverage all of their first-party data to seamlessly orchestrate 1:1, adaptive, hyper-personalized customer journeys. Built by former Google and Meta engineers and growth leaders, the Auxia platform empowers enterprises to unlock hidden signals from first-party data, fueling a flexible suite of intelligent growth models that automate months of data science and engineering work. With Auxia, marketers can deploy AI agents to deliver dynamic, personalized content across their most critical customer surfaces (e.g., web, app, email, SMS), uncover nuanced insights, and autonomously optimize each customer’s journey in real time. The company is backed by VMG Technology Partners, MUFG Innovation Partners (MUIP), Incubate Fund, Vela Partners, and Stage 2 Capital. Learn more at auxia.io.