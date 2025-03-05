Cognyte Integrates with Microsoft Azure to Enhance AI Data Analytics Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to provide a secure, scalable cloud-based deployment option for NEXYTE, Cognyte’s decision intelligence platform. Using Microsoft Azure’s robust infrastructure, this collaboration allows Cognyte to offer NEXYTE with flexible deployment models and gives customers the freedom to select between on-premises and cloud-based environments to best meet their unique needs as they evolve.

NEXYTE is designed to streamline investigations and accelerate case resolution by unifying data from diverse sources into an AI-driven workspace, giving analysts and investigators rapid access to critical insights. With its powerful AI capabilities, NEXYTE enables users to organize, analyze and act on vast datasets efficiently, reducing the time needed to uncover actionable intelligence and enhancing overall investigative productivity.

These new cloud-based capabilities offer customers new levels of versatility and value in diverse environments and markets. While many government security agencies still rely on perpetual licensing models, Cognyte anticipates a gradual shift toward cloud adoption. To support this transition, Cognyte is collaborating with Microsoft to ensure future readiness.

With Azure, NEXYTE customers gain advanced cloud services — such as Azure AI Document Intelligence and Azure AI Vision — with powerful tools to automatically process and analyze unstructured data, like scanned handwritten reports, and seamlessly integrate the insights with other critical data sources. This streamlined approach both accelerates the analysis of complex data workflows and boosts accuracy, reducing errors and providing analysts and investigators with sharper, more reliable insights to drive successful outcomes.

Azure’s suite of cloud services further expands NEXYTE’s value-driven functionality. With Azure Kubernetes Service, NEXYTE users can access resilient, high-performance analytics, while Azure Blob Storage and Azure PostgreSQL offer secure and efficient data management and optimal data retrieval.

“The demand for advanced data analysis is rapidly increasing, driven by the growth in data volumes and diversity,” said Lior Kohavi, General Manager at Cognyte. “By collaborating with Microsoft, we’re providing a scalable, cost-effective cloud solution that empowers organizations to investigate data more intelligently and efficiently, helping them stay ahead of emerging challenges and strengthen community safety.”

“This relationship brings cloud-based agility and innovation to the field of investigative analytics, underscoring Cognyte and Microsoft’s shared commitment to advancing AI-powered analytics,” said Vinod Valloppillil, Director of Product, Azure AI. “By integrating Azure’s robust AI Services capabilities, NEXYTE is positioned as a future-ready solution that enables organizations to tackle complex, data-intensive challenges with improved speed, security, and flexibility.”

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.