The SBB Research Group Sponsors The Andrew Weishar Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is happy to continue supporting The Andrew Weishar Foundation’s mission to alleviate the financial burdens faced by families with children or young adults with cancer. In December 2024, the Foundation hosted a holiday event to wrap Christmas gifts for five families sponsored by The Andrew Weishar Foundation.

The presents were ordered from each family’s wish list, and volunteers at the event wrapped over a hundred gifts. Two representatives from The Andrew Weishar Foundation were present to share the stories of the families and give volunteers a deeper connection to the cause.

“The gifts we provided meant the world to these families,” said KC Casper, a SBB Research Group Foundation volunteer who organized the event. “The volunteers truly brought their holiday spirit, and The Andrew Weishar Foundation is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support.”

The SBB Research Group Foundation remains committed to supporting organizations that make a tangible impact in the community and looks forward to continuing its partnership with The Andrew Weishar Foundation in the future.

To learn more about The Andrew Weishar Foundation and their incredible mission, please visit: https://www.weish4ever.org/

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.