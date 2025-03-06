Confluent Announces Partnership With sccc by stc to Bring Enterprise-Ready Data Streaming to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced sccc by stc—a leading cloud services provider in Saudi Arabia—has joined the Confluent OEM Program as a managed service provider (MSP) to make data streaming more accessible in Saudi Arabia. The new partnership aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, an initiative that prioritizes technical innovation, by helping accelerate digital transformations across key industries including finance, retail, healthcare, and public services.

Through this agreement:

sccc by stc is Confluent’s first MSP in Saudi Arabia, allowing enterprises to stream, connect, process, and govern data as it flows throughout their business in real time.

Local specialists are available through sccc by stc to tailor streaming solutions to each client’s unique needs, from initial deployment to ongoing maintenance and optimization.

sccc by stc will make Confluent’s industry leading Apache Flink® streaming service available to drive faster insights, proactive AI-based automation, and predictive intelligence.

“Our partnership with Confluent marks a major milestone in providing Saudi enterprises with the tools needed to harness the power of real-time data,” said Talal Albakr, CEO of sccc by stc. “By integrating Confluent’s data streaming platform with our cloud solutions, organizations can gain immediate insights into customer behaviors, market trends, and potential security threats. This powerful combination also unlocks new AI-driven applications, bringing us closer to Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a global leader in technology and innovation."

Saudi Arabia’s digital economy is evolving at an unprecedented pace, forcing a shift from traditional, batch-based data practices to real-time data streaming and processing. This partnership will empower Saudi industries with cutting-edge data streaming capabilities that optimize operations, enhance customer engagement, and foster ongoing development.

“Confluent offers the fastest and most scalable path to delivering enterprise-grade data streaming,” said Kamal Brar, Senior Vice President, Worldwide ISV and APAC, Confluent. “By enabling organizations to unlock the power of real-time data, this partnership will not only accelerate service delivery but also foster breakthroughs in the region, supporting the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global technology leader.”

The Confluent OEM Program makes it easy to launch and enhance customer offerings with a complete data streaming platform for Apache Kafka® and Apache Flink®. With license to embed Confluent’s enterprise-grade platform throughout their business, sccc by stc can bring real-time products and Kafka offerings to market faster and easily monetize customer demand for data streaming with limited investment and risk.

Talal Albakr, CEO of sccc by stc, will present at Confluent’s Investor Day to share more about the partnership and how data streaming will transform Saudi industries. Register here and tune in on March 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. AST/1:00 p.m. PST.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion—designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io.

About sccc by stc

(sccc by stc) Saudi Cloud Computing Company is a leading cloud services provider in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging partnerships with global technology leaders, sccc by stc delivers localized, advanced solutions that ensure data sovereignty and meet the comprehensive digital infrastructure needs of government and enterprise sectors alike. Committed to customer-centric cloud services, sccc by stc also offers end-to-end managed services, empowering businesses with the innovative tools necessary for operational efficiency and growth—solidifying its role as a critical enabler of technological advancement in the region.