Pennymac Named Team USA and LA28’s Official Mortgage Supporter in Exclusive Landmark Deal

Official Mortgage Supporter of the 2026 and 2028 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams and Proud Supporter of Team USA and the LA28 Games (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) (collectively “Pennymac” or “the companies”) proudly announce that Pennymac has been named the exclusive Official Mortgage Supporter of the 2026 and 2028 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams and a Proud Supporter of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Championing this step forward, Team USA is forging a first-of-its-kind partnership with a mortgage lender.

“This partnership embodies the spirit of hard work, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence – values that resonate deeply with Pennymac and the remarkable athletes who inspire us all,” said David Spector, Chairman and CEO of Pennymac. “We are incredibly proud to support the LA28 Games and Team USA and are committed to empowering those who strive for extraordinary achievements, from world-class athletes to those pursuing their aspirations of homeownership. Together, we commit to fostering a culture of excellence to inspire the next generation of achievers."

Over the next several years, Pennymac will amplify its landmark partnership with LA28 through a variety of initiatives designed to build its brand while supporting its mission, vision, values, and industry leadership. This includes meaningful engagement with U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes to provide education and support for homeownership.

“In sport and in life, we are stronger together. It’s special to welcome Pennymac to the Movement, a locally headquartered partner that understands Los Angeles and shares our belief in the power of sport to inspire and connect communities. With a commitment to shared values and supporting people’s dreams, Pennymac will play a unique role in helping us build toward a strong and successful LA28 Games,” said John Slusher, CEO of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties.

Pennymac is demonstrating its commitment to athletes and celebrating the announcement of this partnership by teaming up with Team USA athletes and hopefuls to share their personal stories and homeownership histories that reflect the companies’ leading solutions for clients. Pennymac is dedicated to providing education and tools for prospective homebuyers and current homeowners, and is committed to acting as a resource for Team USA athletes on the topic of housing and mortgage education.

"This is about more than a partnership – it is a commitment to stand alongside our community in Los Angeles and welcome the world to our home,” said Mr. Spector. “We know that every journey begins with a strong foundation, and we are proud to stand beside those building their own unique stories.”

Pennymac is concurrently unveiling its signature Team USA-inspired marketing campaign, “Where Greatness Lives,” which visually connects the shared values between Team USA athletes and hopefuls with those of aspiring homeowners, through inspiring personal stories of Team USA athletes.

Headquartered near Los Angeles, Pennymac will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2028, the same year the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games take place in the city. For the first time in 26 years, the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held on U.S. soil, and Los Angeles will host its first Paralympic Games, providing an opportunity to bring a new generation face-to-face with the power of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement. The convergence of these milestones offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the community and strengthen the bond between Pennymac and its customers, including the veteran community and all the other stakeholders it proudly serves. As the Official Mortgage Supporter of Team USA and the LA28 Games, Pennymac champions the spirit of the Games, supporting athletes on their journey to greatness.

About Pennymac in the Community

For over 15 years, Pennymac has been dedicated to helping over 5 million homeowners in their homeownership journey, servicing over $1.35 trillion in loans over its history. Pennymac is a top VA lender and servicer, currently servicing more than $125 billion in VA home loans for service members, veterans, and their families, and was named a 2025 Military Friendly Employer. Pennymac is known for building lifetime relationships with its customers as one of a limited number of lenders that both originate and service loans. In Q4 2024, Pennymac was the No. 1 correspondent aggregator, No. 2 overall lender, and the No. 3 wholesale lender in the country.

For information about Pennymac and resources for prospective homeowners including a new educational video series “Bring It Home” where home loan experts from Pennymac share valuable industry insights to help consumers make informed decisions throughout their homeownership journey, please click here.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs approximately 4,100 people across the country. In 2024, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated home loans totaled $116 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top lender in the nation. As of December 31, 2024, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling more than $660 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top mortgage servicer in the nation. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at pfsi.pennymac.com.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at pmt.pennymac.com.

About the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world’s most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, nonprofit organization, with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

About Team USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan-American Games. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.