Stacklet Becomes a Premier Member of the FinOps Foundation

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stacklet, creators and lead maintainers of CNCF’s Cloud Custodian project, today announced it has become a Premier Member of the FinOps Foundation, part of the Linux Foundation’s non-profit technology consortium. This move strengthens Stacklet’s commitment to helping organizations succeed in the public cloud by reducing and preventing waste while driving efficiency.

According to the 2025 State of FinOps report, workload optimization and waste reduction remains the top priority for FinOps teams today, while governance and policy at scale are rising as a key focus area in the next 12 months. Stacklet’s governance as code platform directly addresses both, helping organizations reduce cloud waste while ensuring long-term efficiency through policy-driven automation. Built by the creators of Cloud Custodian, Stacklet delivers optimization insights across 500+ resource types, engineer-centric workflows, automated remediation, and proactive guardrails to drive continuous cloud efficiency. Now managing over $3 billion in cloud spend, Stacklet scales governance and cost optimization to maximize public cloud efficiency.

“The team at Stacklet has supported the FinOps Foundation since its earliest days and we are excited to now also welcome them as a Premier Member,” said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. “Stacklet has been a strong advocate for open source innovation in cloud governance, and their contributions via open source projects such as Cloud Custodian have served to provide greater automation capabilities for the benefit of the community. We look forward to collaborating with Stacklet to further advance FinOps best practices and empower organizations to maximize their cloud spend effectively."

As part of this milestone, Kapil Thangavelu, co-founder and CTO of Stacklet, will join the FinOps Foundation’s Governing Board. He will help inform on the Foundation’s strategic direction and contribute to its mission of ‘Advancing the people who manage the value of cloud.’

Thangavelu, the creator of Cloud Custodian, developed the project at Capital One to improve cloud efficiency and policy enforcement at scale. Now an incubation project in the CNCF, Cloud Custodian has grown into one of the most popular open source tools for cloud governance and cost optimization.

“We are excited to expand our commitment to the FinOps Foundation to further its mission and help organizations achieve greater efficiency and cost optimization in the cloud,” said Thangavelu. “As a member of the Governing Board, I look forward to contributing insights from both the Cloud Custodian community and Stacklet’s experience in managing usage optimization and automated governance at scale.”

About Stacklet

Stacklet helps organizations save up to 50% on their cloud bill while significantly reducing the risk of breaches. Cofounded by the creators of the Cloud Custodian open-source project, Stacklet delivers a differentiated governance as code platform that provides broad cloud resource coverage, an action-oriented approach, and automated remediation workflows. Stacklet swiftly remediates waste, inefficiencies, and risks, while also deploying preventative guardrails to eliminate these issues from recurring. For more information, visit www.stacklet.io.