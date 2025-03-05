EDS Service Solutions Expands Workforce Solutions in 2025, Transforming Car Rental & Hospitality Sectors

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDS Service Solutions is stepping into 2025 with a bold vision for growth, expansion and innovation. As a leader in workforce management for the car rental industry, EDS is evolving to meet the demands of an ever-changing market. With a sharp focus on operational excellence, client success and cutting-edge workforce solutions, the company is laying the groundwork for its most ambitious year yet.

Building on its strong foundation in the travel sector, EDS is expanding into new industries, strengthening partnerships and investing heavily in technology-driven solutions. By leveraging its proven workforce management processes, EDS is successfully expanding into travel-related industries such as hospitality, creating tailored staffing solutions for hotels and resorts that enhance operational efficiency and service quality. This strategic move aligns with the company’s mission to empower businesses with flexible, cost-effective workforce strategies, setting a new standard for workforce solutions in the hospitality sector.

Workforce Management Trends: How EDS Is Solving Labor Shortages in Car Rental & Hospitality

The U.S. car rental market, which stabilized at $37.9 billion in 2024, is at a turning point. Rising costs, ongoing labor shortages and shifting customer expectations are forcing businesses to rethink how they operate. EDS is tackling these challenges head-on, offering technology-driven workforce management and scalable staffing solutions that help companies streamline operations, optimize fleet management and elevate customer experiences.

“Our mission is simple: Help our partners stay efficient, profitable and ahead of the curve,” said Sonya Locke, CEO of EDS Service Solutions. “ We use real-time data and strategic workforce management to ensure our clients always have the right people in the right place at the right time. It’s not just about cutting costs; it’s about delivering an exceptional experience.”

As EDS expands its reach, the hospitality industry has become a key focus area. The company is leveraging its expertise in talent acquisition and workforce optimization to provide hotels with highly efficient staffing models that reduce labor costs while maintaining exceptional service quality. By applying its proven operational strategies from the car rental and travel sectors, EDS is uniquely positioned to help hotels and resorts optimize departments such as housekeeping and front-of-house operations, ensuring smooth and seamless guest experiences.

A Leadership Team Built for Expansion

With big growth comes big changes, and EDS is strengthening its leadership team to drive this next chapter. Brandon Fisher has been appointed executive vice president for West operations, while John Payne steps into the role of executive vice president for East operations. Their leadership will be crucial as EDS expands into new industries and scales its operations nationwide.

“ This isn’t just a title change; it’s about building the right structure to support our vision,” said Locke. “ Brandon and John bring years of expertise, and their leadership will ensure that as we grow, we continue delivering the high level of service and innovation our clients expect.”

In addition to these structural changes, Roberto Montes takes on the role of vice president of business strategy, leading key initiatives to position EDS for long-term success. Valentina Mendoza, as strategic partnerships manager, will spearhead client success programs and focus on strengthening client relationships and fostering new collaborations. Sophia Sasso joins as executive communications specialist, helping to shape EDS’s brand voice and external messaging.

“ Our leadership team is stronger than ever,” said Locke. “ With the right people in the right roles, we are ready to take EDS to the next level.”

Client Success: The Heart of EDS’s Growth

At the core of EDS’s expansion is its commitment to client success. The company is launching a refreshed Client Success Program to ensure deeper collaboration and more customized workforce solutions for its partners.

“ We don’t just provide staff; we become a true extension of our clients’ teams,” said Montes. “ By aligning our workforce solutions with their business goals, we help them increase efficiency, maximize profitability and deliver a better experience for their customers.”

About EDS Service Solutions

EDS Service Solutions is a trusted leader in workforce management, specializing in staffing solutions for the car rental, hospitality and automotive industries. By combining advanced technology, deep industry expertise and an unwavering commitment to client success and personalization, EDS helps businesses optimize operations, reduce costs and deliver outstanding customer experiences.

Discover how EDS Service Solutions can transform your workforce strategy. Learn more at edsservicesolutions.com or contact us for a customized consultation.