Consilio Announces Partnership with LegalMation to Bolster End-to-End AI Automation Capabilities

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consilio, the global leader in legal technology solutions and enterprise legal services, today announced a partnership with LegalMation, the leading provider of AI-powered solutions focused on automating high-volume litigation and dispute resolution workflows. Complementing Consilio’s deep understanding of client tactical needs and strategic objectives, LegalMation’s purpose-built AI solutions automate and enhance a broad spectrum of law department processes that are primed for enhancement. The new partnership will also support the development of new solutions that address pain points faced by Consilio’s clients every day.

Consilio has historically navigated challenges by embracing cross-discipline teams and solutions to provide a seamless end-to-end client experience across any function in the law department. LegalMation’s capabilities enhance Consilio’s approach through its practical and purpose-built platform that addresses specific workflow pain points that Consilio’s clients contend with including Insurance Claim Responses, Breach of Warranty obligations, responding in a timely fashion to Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) and numerous other use cases.

“Our partnership with LegalMation will enable us to more easily identify a law department’s workflow, drive automation and a documented process around it, staff the workflow and ultimately hand it back to the client in a more efficient and effective state,” said Peter Ostrega, Global Managing Director at Consilio.

“Consilio’s expertise in providing end-to-end support of global strategic change initiatives at the most recognizable enterprises combined with LegalMation’s purpose-built platform of AI-workflow solutions will materially benefit clients who do not want to fall behind. As the use of AI is already evidenced by the rising volume of claims and lawsuits, LegalMation’s defense focused platform is the solution for corporate legal and claims departments,” said James Lee, Chief Executive Officer at LegalMation. “We’re thrilled to announce this partnership and work hand-in-hand with Consilio to support the evolving needs of our clients. We have already identified several key clients and workflows where we will be driving a dramatic upswing in efficiency and consistency.”

About Consilio

Consilio stands as the global leader in eDiscovery, document review, flexible legal talent, and legal advisory & transformation consulting services. With its Consilio Complete suite of capabilities, the company empowers multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services, and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Renowned for its expertise in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, and contracts management, Consilio also excels in legal staffing and recruitment through its Lawyers On Demand division. The division was acquired in 2023. Consilio globally employs leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO\IEC 27001:2022 certified, the company operates offices, document review, and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information, please visit www.consilio.com.

About LegalMation

LegalMation is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the legal and insurance industry. Founded in 2018, the company has helped the world’s largest retailers, insurers, and manufacturers transform their legal operations by automating high-volume litigation and related tasks. LegalMation’s solutions leverage advanced AI technologies to deliver significant cost savings and efficiency gains for its customers. For more information, visit www.legalmation.com.