AEVEX Aerospace Disruptor – Precision. Autonomy. Lethality.

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEVEX Aerospace, a leader in innovative defense technology, is showcasing its latest Group 3 UAS, Disruptor, during the 2025 tradeshow season. Attendees will be offered an in-depth look at groundbreaking advancements in loitering munition design and performance, with an exclusive opportunity to witness the future of modern combat technology. The Disruptor is combat proven and delivered to users through multiple U.S government contracts.

Meticulously engineered for flawless precision in air, land, and sea scenarios, Disruptor boasts advanced autonomous navigation capabilities, further enhanced by state-of-the-art visual-based navigation systems. This powerful combination ensures highly accurate and reliable operations, even in the most challenging GPS-denied environments. The Disruptor operates autonomously and is capable of both pneumatic and with rocket assist launch. With a 50lb payload, it achieves a mission range of 600 km (carburetor) or 1,150 km (EFI). The airframe is crafted from lightweight carbon fiber and composite materials, ensuring an optimal strength-to-weight ratio. These capabilities, along with many others, will be on display at this year’s tradeshows.

AEVEX Aerospace’s tradeshow season kicks off in April with Sea Air Space in National Harbor, MD, followed by Quad-A in Nashville, TN, SOF Week in Tampa, FL, and AUSA in Washington DC. For more details on AEVEX Aerospace and our extensive range of solutions, please visit our website at www.aevex.com.

About AEVEX Aerospace:

AEVEX Aerospace supports U.S. and partner nation security objectives by providing full-spectrum aviation and technology-based solutions. The company's expanded capabilities include a wide variety of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), a combat-proven portfolio of loitering munitions, and a family of multi-mission Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV). These additions complement AEVEX's offerings in custom design & engineering, manned/unmanned aircraft modification & certification, sensor integration & sustainment, and other fielded solutions, including advanced intelligence analysis and tailored mission-system tools. AEVEX is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with other major locations in Florida, Ohio, and Virginia.