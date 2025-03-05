vFunction Joins AWS ISV Workload Migration Program to Help Enterprises Accelerate Cloud Migration and Modernization

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--vFunction, the pioneer of AI-driven architectural observability (AO), announced today it has been selected as a vendor in the new Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Service Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program, a global initiative that provides enterprises with funded access to advanced modernization and migration technologies.

“As an AWS Partner, this represents a significant milestone in making enterprise cloud modernization more accessible and cost-effective. We’re honored to be selected for the program and look forward to supporting clients and our SI partners as they modernize on AWS,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO and co-founder at vFunction. “With vFunction, enterprises can gain deep visibility into their application architectures via architectural observability. This helps them fast-track their transformation to advanced cloud-native services and realize the benefits of improved scalability, resiliency, and operational efficiency.”

This program aims to accelerate organizations’ journey to the cloud by removing financial barriers to adopting cloud-native solutions on AWS. Through this initiative, qualified organizations gain access to vFunction’s architectural observability platform as part of AWS’ carefully curated suite of migration and modernization solutions.

With vFunction, enterprises can unlock the full potential of AWS services such as AWS Lambda, Amazon EKS, Amazon ECS, and AWS Fargate by transforming legacy monolithic systems into scalable, resilient cloud-native microservices. vFunction helps organizations visualize architectural complexity, reduce technical debt, and drive operational efficiency through use cases spanning Java and .NET modernization, VMware refactoring, and automated enterprise-wide application transformation. To maintain scalability and resilience post-modernization, vFunction automatically documents architecture, detects architectural drift, proactively manages dependencies, and enforces best practices to ensure ongoing governance of microservices architectures. These efforts allow vFunction to support the entire architecture lifecycle. The platform’s comprehensive insights guarantee applications are fully optimized for the cloud, resulting in faster migrations, improved agility, and reduced risk.

“As an AWS Partner and member of the ISV Workload Migration Program, vFunction helps enterprises tackle complex application modernization challenges and maximize their cloud investment,” said Samantha Cartwright, VP of strategic alliances at vFunction. “We’re excited to help pave the way for seamless AWS migration and operations in the cloud.”

Select ISV tools are made available at no cost to AWS customers and AWS Migration Competency and Managed Service Provider Partners to accelerate migration and modernization.

Organizations interested in learning more about the program can contact their AWS representative or aws-isv-tooling@vfunction.com for additional information.

Resources

About vFunction

vFunction, the pioneer of AI-driven architectural observability, delivers a platform that enables you to understand your application architecture, reduce technical debt, and manage complexity. Whether you want to modernize monoliths, or add governance to your microservices architecture, vFunction provides the necessary visibility, analysis, control, and automation. Global system integrators and top cloud providers partner with vFunction to assist leading companies like Intesa Sanpaolo and Trend Micro in discovering their architecture and transforming applications to innovate faster and change their business trajectory. vFunction is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, with offices in Israel, London, and Austin, TX. To learn more, visit www.vfunction.com.