FPT Becomes Sitecore Reseller Partner, Strengthening Strategic Presence in Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT has officially joined forces with Sitecore as a Reseller Partner in select markets in the Asia Pacific region. This marks FPT as one of the first partners selected in Sitecore's pilot program for this region, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced digital experience solutions and strengthening its strategic partnership with Sitecore across the Asia Pacific.

This collaboration highlights the shared ambition of both companies to accelerate go-to-market strategies and deliver transformative solutions to various industries. Under this partnership, Sitecore will provide comprehensive license support, focusing on its flagship solutions, including Sitecore OrderCloud and XM Cloud. Both firms will continue to promote AI-powered e-commerce accelerator, ON.E - FPT's solution built on Sitecore OrderCloud, a solution designed to speed up time-to-market by over 30%, reduce costs by up to 55%, enhance development efficiency, and offer a tailored solution for retailers worldwide.

Leveraging its deep industry expertise and regional insights, FPT will proactively deliver these advanced solutions to target customers, ensuring tailored offerings that meet specific market needs. This will provide end users with elevated products and services, optimized for superior performance and experience.

“Over the past decade, FPT and Sitecore have collaborated to deliver advanced digital experience solutions to enterprises across diverse industries. As the digital commerce and experience landscape continues to evolve rapidly, we see significant opportunities to harness cutting-edge technologies such as AI and especially Generative AI to transform traditional software development, driving greater speed and efficiency. We look forward to expanding this partnership beyond the APAC region to provide enhanced solutions that address the evolving needs of global customers,” said David Nguyen Tran Hung, FPT Software Senior Vice President and FPT Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer, FPT Corporation.

“We are thrilled to welcome FPT as a Reseller Partner in select markets in the Asia Pacific region,” said Greg Bennett, SVP Customer Value Realisation, Sitecore. “With FPT's long-standing partnership and proven expertise in driving digital transformation at scale, we are excited to expand our collaboration. Together, we aim to deliver even greater value to businesses across the region.”

FPT and Sitecore have cultivated a strong partnership since 2015, with a mutual commitment to shaping the future of digital commerce and customer engagement. As Sitecore’s Platinum Partner in Asia-Pacific, FPT has consistently delivered transformative digital solutions across the region.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader in digital experience software, trusted by visionary brands like L’Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to power their content lifecycle from content strategy to digital experience delivery. Our composable platform gives marketers and technologists the power to build together at global scale – harnessing content, data, personalization, and AI – to manage digital assets, create engaging content, understand customer intent, and deliver standout experiences across all touchpoints. Discover more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.