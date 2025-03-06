Red Hat Teams Up with Axiom Space to Launch, Optimize the Space Company’s Data Center Unit-1 On Orbit

BARCELONA, Spain - MWC BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions and Axiom Space, leading provider of in-space infrastructure, will collaborate on Axiom Space’s Data Center Unit-1 (AxDCU-1), targeted to launch in spring 2025 to the International Space Station. Powered by Red Hat Device Edge, the data processing prototype will conduct tests on the space station and demonstrate initial Orbital Data Center (ODC) capabilities.

The prototype will test applications in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), data fusion and space cybersecurity. AxDCU-1 is part of Axiom Space’s ongoing work to develop era-defining space infrastructure.

Red Hat Device Edge combines an enterprise-ready and supported distribution of the Red Hat-led open source community project MicroShift, a lightweight Kubernetes distribution derived from the edge capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift, along with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. Red Hat Device Edge will enable Axiom Space to host hybrid cloud applications and cloud-native workloads on-orbit.

Axiom Space's ODCs are designed to bring tangible benefits to humanity on Earth and reduce delays traditionally associated with orbital data processing and analysis. By utilizing Earth-independent cloud storage and edge processing infrastructure, Axiom Space ODCs will enable data to be processed closer to its source, spacecraft or satellites, bypassing the need for terrestrial-based data centers. This architecture alleviates reliance on costly, slow, intermittent or contested network connections, creating more secure and quicker decision-making in space.

The goal is to allow Axiom Space and its partners to have access to real-time processing capabilities, laying the foundation for increased reliability and improved space cybersecurity with extensive applications. Use cases for ODCs include but are not limited to supporting Earth observation satellites with in-space and lower latency data storage and processing, AI/ML training on-orbit, multi-factor authentication and cyber intrusion detection and response, supervised autonomy, in-situ space weather analytics and off-planet backup & disaster recovery for critical infrastructure on Earth.

The AxDCU-1 launch will mark another milestone in Axiom Space’s journey to bring industries to space that otherwise would not have considered space an option. From the ongoing development of Axiom Station to the creation of scalable ODCs, Axiom Space produces industrial infrastructure that makes it possible to live and work in space, while benefitting life on Earth.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Tony James, chief architect, Science and Space, Red Hat

“Off-planet data processing is the next frontier, and edge computing is a crucial component. With Red Hat Device Edge and in collaboration with Axiom Space, Earth-based mission partners will have the capabilities necessary to make real-time decisions in space with greater reliability and consistency.”

Jason Aspiotis, global director of in-space data and security, Axiom Space

”We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration with Red Hat enables for ODC infrastructure and the future of space operations,” said Jason Aspiotis, global director of in-space data and security at Axiom Space. “Infusing terrestrial-grade cloud solutions into ODCs will enable users to seamlessly transition and enhance their terrestrial workloads to orbit while leveraging the lower latency and increased security inherent with ODCs.”

