JBI Metia Partners With The Economist Group to Launch MacroScore™ for Wealth Managers

LONDON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBI Metia has announced the release of its groundbreaking product, MacroScore™, in strategic partnership with EIU, the business intelligence arm of The Economist Group, a leading authority on international business and world affairs. The new product is set to redefine the landscape of economic research and market intelligence by integrating JBI Metia’s AI capabilities with EIU’s data-driven insights and expert macroeconomic analysis.

By leveraging EIU's extensive knowledge bases and analytical frameworks, MacroScore provides wealth managers with access to high-quality, actionable data insights. MacroScore allows investors and investment managers alike to leverage Economist Intelligence's macroeconomic risk scores and expert analysis for better informed decision-making, provides actionable insights into macroeconomic risks and enables optimization of portfolio strategies in light of macroeconomic considerations. MacroScore also empowers wealth managers and advisors to better communicate with their clients.

MacroScore revolutionizes portfolio risk assessments by providing organizations with a simplified macro view derived from the integration of geopolitical and macroeconomic forecasts with relevant financial and operational risk scores, alongside expert analysis and commentary. The platform provides trusted macroeconomic data from Economist Intelligence, covering more than 200 countries and 6 industries with forecasts extending to as far out as 2050.

By unifying macroeconomic data with micro-level portfolio details, MacroScore delivers actionable, portfolio-specific insights across both public and private assets. When integrated with a wealth manager’s client portfolio data, MacroScore provides both aggregated and distributed risk exposure – for example, measuring geo-political or currency risk – applied both across a portfolio of holdings as well as helping investors look ‘inside’ the geographical exposure of an individual investment holding.

MacroScore does all of this by leveraging data from EIU processed through JBI Metia’s AI Suite platform. The platform combines advanced AI capabilities with JBI Metia’s deep expertise in wealth and financial services data. MacroScore can act as a virtual research assistant, delivering unique data insights, strategic solutions and expert advice on demand to analysts, portfolio managers, advisors and investors.

Leon Saunders Calvert, President & Managing Director, Economist Intelligence said: “Today, most investors focus on micro measures to manage portfolio risk. With MacroScore investors can now monitor their macro risk position with easy-to-understand analytics powered by EIU. By unifying macroeconomic data with micro-level portfolio details, the platform delivers actionable, portfolio-specific insights across both public and private assets.”

Steve Ellis, Chief Executive of JBI Metia, commented: “In today’s fast-paced financial landscape, the ability to harness and utilize knowledge efficiently is crucial. Traditional portfolio risk assessments need no longer overlook geopolitical and macroeconomic risk factors as the data can be seamlessly integrated into day-to-day reports. MacroScore ensures that wealth managers and private banks can leverage their proprietary data and insights to maintain a competitive edge, ensuring long-term success and sustainability.”

Designed for seamless integration, MacroScore is delivered using a flexible API layer and low-code platform, enabling effortless customization and embedding into existing advisor workflows and client portals. This solution empowers investors to navigate risks confidently and make smarter, data-driven decisions in an increasingly complex global landscape.

About JBI Metia

JBI Metia is a data, AI, software and solutions company focused on fueling our clients’ revenue growth through data-driven insights and AI-enabled solutions for sales and marketing excellence. With over three decades of expertise, JBI Metia serves some of the largest tech and finance companies in the world, as well as businesses in the retail, healthcare and auto industries. The technical foundation of the JBI Metia platform is our Knowledge Base technology for AI, which combines companies’ data assets with guidance frameworks and our AI Suite of tools, to provide unprecedented insights and productivity gains. MacroScore™ is a trademark of JBI Metia. For more information, visit www.jbimetia.com.

About Economist Intelligence Unit

EIU is the business intelligence arm of The Economist Group, a leading authority on international business and world affairs. Upholding the brand's reputation for uncompromising integrity, rigorous analysis, and trusted insights, EIU offers a forward-looking perspective on the global agenda, providing strategic guidance on emerging trends and challenges at both global and national levels.

Founded in 1946, EIU has over 75 years of expertise in helping financial institutions, governments and multinational corporations navigate complex business environments. EIU’s SaaS-based solutions deliver comprehensive political, economic and policy forecasts for 200 geographies, including 130 emerging markets and key industries. These insights are enriched by qualitative analysis from a global network of 400 analysts and in-country contributors.

By combining robust quantitative data with in-depth qualitative insights, EIU enables organisations to make informed decisions, address emerging challenges and plan for sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit www.eiu.com.