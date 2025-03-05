Genius Gourmet® Announces Partnership with the Makers of SKIPPY® Peanut Butter & Introduces SKIPPY® Inspired Protein Nut Rolls to the Market

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Gourmet®, the fast-growing creator of “Deliciously Smart Protein Snacks®”, today announced at Expo West, America’s leading trade show in the natural, organic and lifestyle industry, a partnership with the makers of SKIPPY® peanut butter. They also launched their first protein bar bringing the flavor inspiration of SKIPPY® brand’s iconic peanut butter: the Genius Gourmet® SKIPPY® Inspired Protein Nut Roll with 0 grams of added sugar.

“SKIPPY® Peanut Butter has been a beloved brand for over 90 years, which makes this partnership an incredible opportunity for growth,” said Pete Vas Dias, President of Genius Gourmet.® “Bringing the flavor of SKIPPY® Peanut Butter into our protein snacks with their name prominently displayed on the front of our products will add to our shelf appeal and dramatically improve our sales and distribution points.”

SKIPPY® Inspired Protein Nut Rolls are a delicious addition to the protein market, delivering the sweet and salty taste and chewy texture of a nut roll candy bar.

SKIPPY® Inspired Protein Nut Roll (10-count packages)

Go nuts for the taste: perfect fusion of gooey caramel, salted roasted peanuts & a delicious peanut butter flavored core that tastes like SKIPPY ® peanut butter.

peanut butter. How it rolls: 210 calories, 11 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, 2g total sugar & 0 grams of added sugar per nut roll.

Satisfy cravings: tastes like a candy bar but without the added sugar.

Genius Gourmet® has a variety of products in development with the SKIPPY® brand in 2025, which will give more options to anyone who enjoys quality protein snacks: athletes looking to power up pre- or post-workout and families and individuals who want to snack at home and on the go.

“We are thrilled to introduce one of America’s most iconic peanut butter brands to the ever-growing protein snack category,” said Kelsey Tynan, senior brand manager of the SKIPPY® brand. “SKIPPY® Inspired Protein Nut Rolls make the perfect snack, and we are excited to collaborate with the team at Genius Gourmet® on this tasty new venture.”

To order these deliciously smart protein snacks or to learn about wholesale opportunities, visit geniusgourmet.com.

About Genius Gourmet®

Genius Gourmet® is a family-owned company that started in 2019. The team set out to disrupt the protein bar and snack market. Over the last five years they’ve experienced extraordinary growth. Today Genius Gourmet® has a growing variety of protein snacks available in 6 of the top 10 grocery retailers nationwide and a growing fanbase of athletes, mathletes, and on-the-go superheroes who want to fuel their day – the smart way. Learn more at geniusgourmet.com.

About the SKIPPY® Brand

At its core, the SKIPPY® peanut butter brand brings fun to life, building the trust and loyalty of peanut-butter fans since 1933. This commitment to quality has earned us our rightful place among America’s favorite peanut butters. SKIPPY® peanut butter, which was acquired by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) in 2013, brings the perfect combination of sweet-and-savory peanut flavor to everything it touches. For more information on all SKIPPY® products, visit peanutbutter.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN’S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World’s Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.