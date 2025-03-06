Healthcare Technology Leader Philips Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Accelerate Innovation and Improve Patient Outcomes

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to advance its business transformation and deliver secure and innovative healthcare informatics solutions globally. Philips’ cloud-first, AI-enabled approach is improving the company’s ability to deliver better care for more people, providing faster product development and reduced infrastructure costs.

"Our deepening relationship with AWS represents a significant milestone in Philips' digital transformation journey," said Shez Partovi, chief innovation & strategy officer at Royal Philips. "By harnessing the power of AWS's AI technology and healthcare-specific services, we can more rapidly innovate and scale our digital health solutions, ultimately helping healthcare providers deliver better patient outcomes and experiences while reducing costs and improving operational efficiency."

As part of its cloud-first strategy, Philips is migrating its healthcare data, applications, and services out of its on-premises data centers and expanding its healthcare offerings globally. Working with AWS, Philips reports it has:

Supported more than 34 million patient exams exclusively in the cloud over the last 12 months.

Securely managed more than 134 petabytes of data in the cloud—including nearly 11 billion medical images and patient records—with plans to scale this to one exabyte of healthcare informatics images and data by 2030.

Scaled to run workloads in AWS Regions globally in order to deploy healthcare informatics solutions across more than 200 healthcare customer sites in Europe, North America, and Latin America, while improving security and complying with local regulatory standards.

Started developing its integrated diagnostics portfolio on AWS, including radiology, digital pathology, cardiology, and advanced visualization solutions, to increase scale and facilitate AI-enabled workflows.

Reduced infrastructure costs by up to 36% by completing several on-premises data center migrations, and connected over 1.3 million IoT devices to the cloud.

Driving Efficiency and AI-Powered Innovation

Philips is using AWS AI and other purpose-built services to reduce repetitive administrative work in its own organization, freeing up developers and product management teams to focus their deep clinical expertise on improving workflow solutions and accelerating new product development.

For instance, as medical imaging data is projected to increase significantly due to the rising prevalence of complex diseases, Philips is using AWS HealthImaging to seamlessly manage the storage, analysis, and sharing of petabyte-scale imaging data in the cloud.

Furthermore, to help doctors spend more time engaging with patients, Philips has launched the Tasy Electronic Medical Record (EMR) AI Virtual Assistant. Powered by large language models from Amazon Bedrock, the Virtual Assistant automatically captures and transcribes key conversational data between doctors and patients in real-time. This pre-populates patient charts, allowing doctors to simply review and confirm the information within the EMR following a consultation. By automating the extraction of crucial details from unstructured clinical notes, the charting and ordering process is streamlined, potentially expediting patient discharge.

Collaborating on Next Generation Solutions

The Philips Future Health Index 2024 Report shows that 99% of surveyed radiology leaders struggle with staff shortages, and 45% experience symptoms of burnout. Philips is exploring generative AI capabilities with AWS to provide conversational reporting, patient history summarization, and other AI-enabled workflow innovations in radiology, aimed at reducing administrative burdens and time-consuming repetitive tasks. These capabilities will help clinicians focus their expertise on what matters most—critical decision-making.

"For more than a century, Philips has been a leading innovator in healthcare and beyond,” said Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of AWS Solutions. “Philips has continued to be a pioneer in next-generation healthcare solutions, adopting cloud-based medical workloads and using more than 100 of AWS's capabilities. AWS and Philips are enabling providers to spend more time with patients and deliver better care by putting AI and cloud computing to work. Together, we aim to further accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare and drive operational efficiency.”

Philips has been an AWS Partner since 2008, was the first organization to launch a medical workload into production on AWS, and was a launch customer of AWS HealthImaging, AWS Outposts, AWS IoT secure tunneling, and AWS Snowball Edge. Philips has also made select informatics solutions, including Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) and HealthSuite Imaging (HSI), available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital storefront that helps companies find, try, buy, deploy, and manage solutions from AWS Partners.

See more information on work between Philips and AWS here.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 114 Availability Zones within 36 geographic regions, with announced plans for 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.